Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Jumps on Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Speculation

Silver prices (XAG/USD) enjoy their strongest weekly gains in months, with multiple tailwinds in play.

The Federal Reserve’s rate hike outlook seems uncertain, lifting prospects for both silver and gold.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East underscore silver’s role as a safe-haven asset.

Economic signals from China point to a softening economy, a bullish sign for silver prices.

Silver’s Surge Amid a Perfect Storm of Factors

Silver (XAG/USD) is basking in its strongest weekly gains in months, buoyed not just by geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East but also by speculation that the Fed’s interest rate hikes may be winding down. Concurrently, gold’s stellar performance this week lends credence to silver’s uptick. With spot silver up 1.32% at $22.12 and U.S. silver futures rising 1.35% to $22.26, the market’s trajectory is clearly upwards.

Federal Reserve’s Changing Winds

The Federal Reserve’s policy moves have long had the financial markets on a string. Despite recent U.S. inflation data showing only a modest increase in consumer prices, market sentiment suggests the Fed’s rate-hiking days could soon be over. This has led to a pullback in both Treasury yields and the dollar, further bolstering silver’s appeal.

The Safe-Haven Factor

Amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, silver’s role as a safe-haven asset is being cemented. With geopolitical uncertainty reaching new heights, traders are increasingly viewing silver as a stable investment option.

China’s Softening Economy

China, a major player in thesilver market has exhibited weaker-than-expected inflation rates and factory prices, indicating persistent deflationary pressures. This is a bullish signal for silver prices, as deflationary scenarios often support demand for the precious metal.

Short-Term Forecast

Taking into account Fed policy speculation, global geopolitical tensions, and economic signals from China, silver appears poised to continue its upward journey. In the short term, expect silver to trade between $22.45 and $24.05, supported by economic uncertainties both in the U.S. and globally.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The current daily price of silver (XAG/USD) at $22.13 is trading below both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at $23.34 and $22.90 respectively, confirming a bearish bias in the medium term.

However, the price is notably near the trend line support of $22.23, which it had previously broken. Its approach towards this former support level is critical; recapturing it could signal renewed bullish strength.

While the market has minor resistance at $23.55 and more significant resistance at $24.50, it currently sits above the minor support level of $20.66.

Despite this, given its position relative to key moving averages and trend lines, the market sentiment leans bearish but watchful. Additionally, trader reaction to the former trend line support at $22.23 will set the tone on Friday.

