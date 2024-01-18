Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Flat as Trader Focus Shifts to Central Bank Rate Policy

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Prices Gain Amid Weakening Dollar and Yields

Silver (XAG/USD) prices are trading relatively flat on Thursday, influenced by decreasing U.S. Treasury yields and a softer U.S. Dollar. This comes after a recent drop to its lowest point since November 13, prompted by stronger yields and the dollar following positive U.S. retail sales and hawkish comments from Fed member Christopher Waller. The market is bracing for potential volatility as the Federal Reserve’s January 30-31 monetary policy meeting approaches, with discussions centered around the timing of the next rate cut.

Market Fluctuations and Fed Policy Impact

Silver has been hovering near its lowest level since November 13, amidst hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials and solid economic data, leading to moderated expectations for early and deep U.S. interest rate cuts. The dollar’s recent strengthening has also contributed to the pressure on silver prices, making it more costly for holders of other currencies.

Investor Sentiment and Federal Reserve Decisions

At the onset of the year, investors are analyzing whether to secure profits, a common trend around major Fed decisions. This cycle usually involves selling off silver due to pre-meeting uncertainty and rebuying if the Fed’s decision favors precious metals. Traders who initially perceived the Fed as dovish in mid-December are now sensing a less hawkish stance, affecting their strategies.

Upcoming Economic Data and Central Bank Comments

The market is now awaiting comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, whose insights on inflation and rate cuts will be key. Additionally, silver traders are anticipating new U.S. economic reports and remarks from ECB President Lagarde. These data and speeches will crucially influence silver prices, with a hawkish tone likely leading to bearish trends, and a dovish one offering support.

Data Sensitivity and Market Outlook

Silver, currently highly responsive to economic data and central bank policies, will react to upcoming U.S. economic indicators and central bank comments. The market’s direction will hinge on how these factors influence traders’ perceptions of future monetary policies, making close monitoring of these developments essential for predicting silver’s path.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading nearly flat on Wednesday while hovering just above last week’s low at $22.48 and the November 13 bottom at $21.88.

The market is also decisively below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $23.59 and $23.61, respectively. This adds to the current bearishness and also indicates that the market is not in a position to change its intermediate and long-term trends higher at this time.

The bears are surely in control at this time and all the bullish trader can hope for is a technical reversal to spark a short-covering rally or a strong wave of buying power on a test of the multi-month low.

