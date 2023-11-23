Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Firms Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Fed Rate Cut Expectations Influence Silver Prices

Dollar’s Dip Enhances Silver’s Attractiveness

Economic Uncertainty Spurs Bullish Silver Outlook

Rate Hike Expectations and Silver Prices

Market movements are closely tracking the Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cuts in 2024, impacting U.S. Treasury yields and, consequently, silver prices. In an environment of lower interest rates, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like silver (XAG/USD) decreases, making it a more attractive investment option.

Dollar Weakness and Silver’s Appeal

A significant factor influencing silver prices is the U.S. dollar’s performance. Recently, the dollar dipped by 0.2% against major currencies, partly due to light trading volumes on a U.S. bank holiday. This decline, coupled with shifts in market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, has bolstered silver’s strength. As silver becomes more affordable for international investors, its attractiveness increases.

Mixed Economic Signals

The U.S. economy is sending mixed signals, adding complexity to the investment landscape. While a drop in unemployment claims momentarily boosted the dollar, other indicators suggest a cooling economy. Unexpected decreases in long-lasting U.S. goods orders and consumer expectations of higher inflation, as indicated in the University of Michigan survey, paint a nuanced picture.

Short-Term Outlook for Silver

Considering these factors, the short-term outlook for silver appears bullish. The interplay of the weakening U.S. dollar, mixed economic data, and evolving Federal Reserve policies is enhancing silver’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. In light of these developments, silver prices witnessed a modest rise on Thursday, with spot silver trading at $23.67, up by $0.04 or +0.15% at 08:57 GMT. This trend suggests a growing investor interest in silver amid the broader economic uncertainties.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Based on the provided data for Silver (XAG/USD), the current daily price of $23.67 shows a marginal increase from the previous close of $23.64, indicating a stable near-term trend. The price is hovering above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at $23.31 and $22.75 respectively, suggesting a bullish undertone in the medium-term perspective. Its position above these key averages indicates sustained buying interest.

The current price sits just below the minor resistance level of $23.88, and comfortably above the main support at $22.23, which aligns with the positive momentum suggested by the moving averages.

Given these factors, the market sentiment for silver appears cautiously bullish, with potential for further upside if it breaks past the immediate resistance levels.

Traders should monitor the price action on a test of the downtrending resistance line at $23.88 since this is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.

