Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Firm Amid US Rate Hike Fears, Middle East Unrest

Highlights

Silver (XAG/USD) firm amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Strong U.S. economic performance applies pressure but doesn’t halt silver’s upward movement.

Short-term market sentiment leans cautiously bullish for silver, despite looming U.S. interest rate hike fears.

Silver Prices Defy U.S. Rate Hike Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions

Silver (XAU/USD) prices are on track for a third straight weekly gain, defying concerns over potential U.S. interest rate hikes. The metal’s resilience highlights its role as a safe haven, particularly as geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East.

Geopolitical Impact on Silver

Despite recent U.S. airstrikes in Syria targeting facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias, silver prices remain largely unaffected. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has significantly bolstered demand for the metal. Spot silver has surged about 11%, as investors seek to hedge against geopolitical risks.

U.S. Economic Indicators and Monetary Policy

The U.S. economy is showing signs of robust health, growing at its fastest pace in nearly two years in Q3. While strong economic data typically pressure safe-haven assets, silver has maintained its upward trajectory. However, the looming prospect of U.S. interest rate hikes has capped gains below the $24.00 mark. Investors are keenly awaiting the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index for further clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy direction.

Currency Dynamics

The U.S. dollar’s modest weekly gain has made silver slightly more expensive for overseas buyers. In Europe, the European Central Bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged adds another layer to the metal’s pricing dynamics.

Short-term Forecast

The short-term outlook for silver appears cautiously bullish. While higher U.S. interest rates could act as a headwind, prevailing geopolitical tensions are likely to sustain demand for the metal. As a result, silver is expected to hold steady, especially if geopolitical risks continue to escalate.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver XAG/USD

The current daily price of silver (XAG/USD) at $22.84 is slightly below its 50-day moving average of $22.96 and also below the 200-day moving average of $23.30, signaling a potential bearish trend.

Although it’s hovering near the minor support level of $22.23, failure to move above the 50-day moving average could make it vulnerable to further declines.

It’s worth noting that the main support level lies significantly lower at $20.66, providing ample room for downside movement.

The market sentiment for silver appears to be bearish in the short term, especially if it fails to break through the minor resistance at $23.55.

Given that the minor and main resistance levels are at $23.55 and $24.50, respectively, any upward momentum would need to breach these levels to turn bullish.

