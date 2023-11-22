Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Edges Towards $24 Amid Lower Yields, Soft Dollar

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver nears $24 on weaker dollar, falling bond yields.

Fed’s cautious stance influences market expectations.

Mixed economic data impacts silver’s price movement.

Silver Nears Key $24.00 Level

Silver (XAG/USD) prices stayed robust, approaching the crucial $24.00 level, driven by a weaker dollar and declining U.S. bond yields, signaling a potential end to the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

Federal Reserve’s Cautious Stance

The Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes reveal a cautious approach, with all members agreeing to maintain the current rate setting. This stance, coupled with mixed signals from the U.S. Treasury yields, has reinforced the belief that the Fed may halt its rate-hiking trend, bolstering silver’s position.

Market Response and Inflation Outlook

Bond markets reacted tepidly to the Fed’s minutes, indicating no immediate rate cuts despite inflation rates remaining above the Fed’s target. However, easing inflationary pressures suggested by recent data have led investors to speculate about the end of rate hikes and the potential start of rate cuts, impacting the market’s outlook.

Silver’s Price Movement and Economic Data

Softer U.S. economic data, including the dip in existing home sales to a 13-year low, has supported silver prices by advancing the case for a Fed rate cut. While the dollar’s decrease has made silver more affordable globally, its current trajectory raises questions about its ability to surpass the $24.00 threshold.

Global Influence and Upcoming Economic Reports

Upcoming U.S. economic reports, including durable goods orders and jobless claims, are expected to provide further insights into thesilver markets trajectory, especially ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This blend of domestic and global factors paints a complex picture for silver’s short-term prospects.

Overall, the price action suggests cautious optimism for higher silver prices.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The current price of silver (XAG/USD) at 23.87 positions it above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 23.31 and 22.73 respectively. This suggests a bullish trend in both medium and long-term frames.

The price is close to the trend line resistance of 23.89, indicating a potential challenge to break through to higher levels. If surpassed, it could signal a stronger bullish momentum.

The price is also hovering above the minor support level of 23.55, which if held, reinforces the bullish sentiment. However, a failure to breach the trend line resistance might lead to a retest of this support.

Overall, the market sentiment for silver appears cautiously bullish, with key technical indicators favoring an upward trajectory, but with resistance levels posing potential challenges.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.