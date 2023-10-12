Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Edges Higher as Fed Officials Waffle on Rates

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver prices (XAG/USD) scale highest level since October 2, propelled by a soft U.S. dollar and ebbing Treasury yields.

Federal Reserve’s September minutes expose a discord among policymakers over interest rate futures.

Upcoming CPI data looms large, poised to impact Federal Reserve decisions and market sentiment.

Silver Soars on Soft Dollar and Falling Yields

Silver prices (XAG/USD) reached new heights last Thursday, scaling the favorable terrains of a soft U.S. dollar and diminished Treasury yields. Bolstered by higher gold prices, the ascent anticipates the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which could further shape market sentiment and Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

The Fed’s Jigsaw Puzzle

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting unveiled an atmosphere of indecision, exposing splits among policymakers over interest rate trajectories. This uncertainty has put a dent in the U.S. Dollar Index, making the zero-yield asset of silver a beacon for traders. Concurrently, dwindling Treasury yields have augmented silver’s appeal.

The CPI Factor

While Producer Price Index (PPI) figures recently outpaced expectations, coming in at a 0.5% rise for September as opposed to the forecasted 0.3%, they still represent a deceleration from August’s 0.7%. The CPI data set for release could be a significant fulcrum in shaping both the Fed’s rate policies and silver prices.

Geopolitics and Silver’s Allure

Geopolitical factors are also tipping the scales. Recent tensions between Israel and Hamas are driving investors towards the safe haven of Treasury bonds, indirectly supporting silver. Despite a dip in the holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, silver continues to captivate attention.

Short-Term Outlook: Bullish

In the short run, the prognosis for silver tilts bullish. The Federal Reserve’s murky stance on interest rates, a slackening U.S. dollar, and key economic indicators have made traders cautiously upbeat. The imminent CPI data may well be the catalyst that solidifies market direction in the coming weeks.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

With the current daily price of Silver (XAG/USD) at $22.16, the commodity is trading below both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, positioned at $23.35 and $22.94 respectively. This suggests a bearish momentum in the short and medium term.

However, the price hovers dangerously close to the trend line support at $22.23; recapturing it could fuel an acceleration to the upside, setting the stage for a challege of the trend line resistance at $24.33 and possibly the main resistance at $23.55.

Overall, given the price’s positioning relative to key moving averages and support levels, the current market sentiment leans bearish. However, the market is also poised for an upside breakout of $22.23 resistance. Essentially, trader reaction to this level will set the tone.

