Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Defies Treasury Yield Surge Amid Middle East Crisis as Powell’s Speech Looms

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver nears 1-month high amid Middle East tensions.

Fed Chair Powell’s upcoming speech adds uncertainty to rate path.

10-year Treasury yield hits multiyear high, silver resilient.

Silver’s Sudden Shine

Despite soaring Treasury yields and a robust U.S. dollar, silver (XAG/USD) prices are nearing a 1-month high. The geopolitical landscape, marked by escalating tensions in the Middle East, has driven investors towards this safe-haven asset. With Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech, market participants are keeping an eye on the asset’s next move.

Holding Steady Amid Chaos

Investors were already shifting towards silver following recent turmoil in the Middle East, which significantly derailed diplomatic talks. U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent trip to the region did little to quell concerns. Silver, considered a secure store of value in times of crisis, has surged roughly 10% since its seven-month low in early October.

Economic Indicators and Rates

Data releases, such as better-than-expected retail sales and sluggish housing starts, have fueled uncertainty over the Fed’s interest rate path. Although economists anticipate that the Fed will maintain rates during their November 1 meeting, market sentiment hints at a potential rate hike in December. Yet, even with the 10-year Treasury yield hitting a multiyear high, silver has held its ground.

Bond Yields and Silver Dynamics

Rising bond yields usually dampen the allure of non-yielding assets like silver. The 10-year Treasury yield recently soared to its highest level since 2007, triggering concerns about tighter economic conditions. While silver’s gains could be limited under these circumstances, the asset’s resilience is noteworthy, considering market anticipation of further escalation in the Middle East.

Short-Term Outlook

The outlook for silver favors the bull, with geopolitical tension acting as a key driver. If the Middle East crisis exacerbates, expect silver to extend its rally. Conversely, any easing of geopolitical concerns may dent the metal’s recent gains, especially with the U.S. dollar holding strong and bond yields climbing.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The current daily price of silver (XAG/USD) at 22.93 sits marginally above its 50-day moving average of 22.91 but below its 200-day moving average of 23.33, signaling a mixed sentiment.

The price is inching closer to the minor resistance level at 23.55, which if breached, may target the trend line resistance at 24.25.

On the flip side, the trend line support at 22.23 remains a crucial level to watch, as breaking it could lead to a test of the minor support at 20.66.

Although confined between the two moving averages, the market is leaning toward the slightly bullish side, especially since the asset has managed to sustain its rally above its immediate trend line support.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.