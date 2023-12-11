Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Awaits Direction from US Inflation, Fed Signals

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Market Awaits Central Bank Decisions Amid Economic Tensions

Silver (XAG/USD) is currently at a crucial phase, trading nearly flat early Monday following last week’s decline. Investors are now focusing on several key central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data for future market direction. Amid a strong dollar and mixed global economic signals, silver’s price movements are expected to be heavily influenced by these upcoming financial events and policy decisions.

Influence of the Dollar and U.S. Economic Data

The recent strengthening of the dollar, has impacted silver, making it more expensive for holders of other currencies. This trend, combined with the robust U.S. jobs report indicating a resilient labor market, has led to dampened expectations of immediate rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. This scenario has lessened silver’s traditional appeal as a hedge against currency devaluation.

Global Economic Factors Impacting Silver

Deflationary pressures in China and a complex global economic landscape add further dimensions to the environment for silver. Key to the market’s direction will be Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and the upcoming U.S. consumer inflation data. Signals from the Fed could either weaken the dollar and boost silver prices or reinforce the strong dollar and apply downward pressure on silver.

Central Bank Decisions and Silver’s Response

Decisions from major central banks, such as the ECB, BoE, and others, are poised to influence global interest rate expectations. Lower interest rates generally increase the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver, making these meetings critical for investors tracking silver’s price movements.

Short-Term Outlook for Silver

In the short term, silver faces both bullish and bearish pressures. On one hand, the reduced expectations for a March Fed rate cut and a firm dollar present challenges.

On the other, geopolitical risks and global economic uncertainties offer potential support. This week’s central bank meetings and economic data releases are expected to be pivotal in determining silver’s near-term trajectory.

Investors are eagerly awaiting these developments for cues that could challenge or validate silver’s current market value. In the meantime, traders should brace for heightened volatility.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD), currently at 23.05, is exactly at its 50-day moving average and slightly below the 200-day moving average of 23.50. This positioning indicates a neutral to slightly bearish sentiment in the medium term.

The price is just below the minor resistance level at 23.55, suggesting a testing phase that could define short-term market direction.

If it breaks above this resistance, there could be an uptrend towards the main resistance at 24.50. However, failure to breach this level could see the price retreating towards the minor support at 22.23.

The close proximity to both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, along with the resistance level, suggests a potentially pivotal moment for thesilver market with the possibility of a balanced, yet cautious, market sentiment.

Essentially, we’re going to treat the 50-day moving average at $23.05 as our pivot on Monday.

