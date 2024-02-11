News & Insights

Silver Prices Forecast: Will Lower CPI Data Flip the Trend to Bullish?

February 11, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

Key Points

  • Silver prices capped by a stronger U.S. dollar, rising Treasury yields. 
  • Fed officials hint at delayed rate cuts, affecting silver prices.
  • Upcoming CPI report critical for silver’s short-term forecast.

Market Overview

Last week, silver (XAGUSD) experienced a downturn, settling at $22.61, a decrease of $0.08 or -0.36%. This movement was influenced by a stronger dollar and heightened Treasury yields, which capped silver prices and prompted some investors to liquidate their long positions. Interestingly, despite these challenges, silver managed to maintain its footing above the critical support zone between $22.23 and $21.88.
Weekly Silver (XAG/USD)

Influence of the Dollar and Yields

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) edged up to a 12-week high, closing the week up by 0.11 at 104.604. Concurrently, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.177%, its highest level in two months. These factors combined to increase the cost of silver for holders of other currencies, affecting its appeal.

Federal Reserve’s Stance

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari’s recent statements underscored a resilient U.S. economy, suggesting the Fed could afford to be prudent before cutting rates. This sentiment was echoed by Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester, who indicated openness to rate cuts if inflation showed signs of easing. However, the overall tone from the Fed officials suggests a cautious approach towards rate reduction, which influences silver’s short-term prospects.

Economic Data Impact

The market’s reaction to the U.S. jobs report and the CPI revisions also played a significant role. The robust job growth and wage gains hinted at delayed rate cuts by the Fed, while the mixed CPI revisions showed a moderating inflation trend. These developments create a complex backdrop for silver traders, as they balance expectations of economic strength against the potential for continued high interest rates.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Looking ahead, all eyes are on the upcoming U.S. consumer price index report. Traders currently estimate around a 61% chance of an interest rate cut in May. If the CPI report indicates a continuation of the slowing inflation trend, it could bolster the case for a rate cut, potentially benefiting silver prices.

However, given the Fed’s cautious stance and the strong economic indicators, the likelihood of a rate cut remains uncertain. Therefore, the short-term outlook for silver is cautious but slightly bullish. Traders should watch for signs of continued support above the $21.88 level, which could indicate building momentum for a rebound. Conversely, a break below this level might signal a bearish turn, influenced by persistent high interest rates and a strong dollar.

