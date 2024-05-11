Silver Prices Forecast: Will Anticipated CPI Data Spark Further Gains in Silver?

Silver Posts Strong Weekly Gain

Last week, thesilver marketexperienced its strongest performance since early April, driven by significant U.S. economic indicators and shifting expectations regarding Federal Reserve monetary policies. The rise in U.S. unemployment claims, coupled with disappointing nonfarm payroll data, has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates sooner than expected, potentially as early as September.

XAG/USD finished the volatile week at $28.18, up $1.62 or +6.09%.

Silver Market Trends

Weekly Silver (XAG/USD)

Despite the rise in U.S. Treasury yields, with the 10-year note increasing over five basis points to 4.5%, silver prices have continued to climb. This indicates that the market anticipates a more accommodative monetary policy, which lowers the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like silver. Additionally, the U.S. dollar showed modest gains following these mixed economic signals, yet failed to dampen the bullish momentum in silver prices.

Upcoming CPI Release and Federal Reserve Policy

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April 2024 on May 15 at 12:30 GMT. This report is crucial as it precedes the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on June 12. Inflation remains a primary concern, with forecasts for April showing a 0.4% increase in headline inflation and a 0.3% rise in core inflation. These figures will play a key role in guiding the Fed’s response to inflationary pressures.

Inflation Trends and Employment Data

Shelter costs, which hold a significant weight in the CPI, continue to rise faster than other categories, contributing to ongoing high inflation. This persistent rise in shelter costs indicates that overall inflation may not decrease significantly in the near future. Furthermore, as the FOMC increasingly focuses on employment data, the relationship between upcoming employment figures and inflation data will be vital in determining the Fed’s forthcoming decisions.

Short-term Market Forecast

Thesilver marketis set for further volatility as traders and investors anticipate the April CPI data release. If the CPI shows that inflation is cooling more than expected, or if employment figures show further weakening in the job market, silver could see an increase in value as the likelihood of an earlier interest rate cut becomes more feasible.

Conversely, if inflation data remains high or exceeds expectations, the Federal Reserve may delay any rate cuts, which could limit the upward movement in silver prices. Traders should keep a close watch on these economic indicators, as they will significantly impact silver’s price movements in the short term.

