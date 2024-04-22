Silver Prices Forecast: Weaker as Investors Shift from Safe Havens on Lower Risk

Market Overview

Silver prices are sharply lower on Monday, influenced by a complex mix of geopolitical concerns, economic data, and shifts in investment strategies. After a spike due to fears of an escalation in the Middle East, investors scaled back their positions in silver and other safe-haven assets as tensions seemed to ease.

At 10:47 GMT, XAG/USD is trading $28.10, down $0.77 or -2.68%.

Geopolitical Tensions and Investment Shifts

As fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East subsided with Iran and Israel stepping back from further escalation, silver prices retracted from their recent highs. This de-escalation prompted investors to reduce holdings in traditionally defensive assets like silver and U.S. Treasuries. The shift was marked by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, indicating a move towards riskier assets. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield moved up slightly, reflecting a renewed investor confidence in economic stability over immediate geopolitical risks.

Economic Indicators and Silver Pricing

Investor sentiment was also swayed by anticipation of key U.S. economic indicators. The personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE), a critical measure of inflation eyed by the Federal Reserve, is set to release at the end of the week. Earlier consumer price index (CPI) figures have already led to adjustments in expectations for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, with the markets now foreseeing a rate cut possibly in September.

Short-term Market Forecast

Given the current market conditions, including the easing of geopolitical tensions and pending economic data, silver’s outlook appears bearish in the short term. Investors are likely to continue favoring riskier assets as long-term concerns over inflation and interest rates stabilize.

The forthcoming economic reports will be crucial in shaping market sentiment, potentially confirming the trend towards lowered demand for safe havens and bolstering the appeal of equities and other higher-yielding investments. Silver, therefore, might face downward pressure unless unexpected geopolitical or economic events occur.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The steep sell-off in XAG/USD has put the market in a position to take out a pair of short-term bottoms at $27.59 and $27.53. The move would follow the closing price reversal top at $29.80 from April 12 that stopped the rally. This could trigger an acceleration to the downside.

Sellers are betting that an acceleration to the downside drives silver into the 50-day moving average at $25.04. This price represents value and is likely to attract fresh buyers.

