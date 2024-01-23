Silver Prices Forecast: Trying to Establish Support Ahead of Key Economic News

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Silver shows limited response to Fed’s potential dovish shifts

XAG/USD’s current price near critical support level

Short-term outlook for silver remains bearish

Silver’s Struggle Amid Economic Shifts

Silver prices are higher on Tuesday, yet the broader context reveals a challenging year for the metal. Unlike gold, silver’s demand appears less responsive to potential dovish shifts by the Federal Reserve, indicating a distinct market trait.

At 08:06 GMT, Silver (XAG/USD) is trading $22.32, up $0.23 or +1.06%.

Impact of Treasury Yields and Dollar Weakness

The recent dip in U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker dollar provided only a temporary boost to silver. The 10-year Treasury note yield fell to 4.103%, and the 2-year bond yield to 4.391%. These movements typically influence precious metals, but silver’s reaction remains muted compared to gold.

Federal Reserve’s Role in Silver’s Performance

Investors are scrutinizing the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cuts, but silver’s performance this year suggests a limited correlation with the Fed’s actions. Its current price, hovering just above significant support at $21.88, underscores its vulnerability to further declines rather than a rally on dovish monetary policies.

Silver’s Current Market Position

Silver’s position near the $21.88 support level is critical. A breach here could lead to further declines into the mid-$20.00 range. The market is also eyeing key U.S. economic data, including the flash PMI, GDP estimates, and PCE data, for clues on the Fed’s direction.

Outlook for Silver

The short-term outlook for silver remains bearish. The metal’s lack of response to factors that typically boost precious metals demand, such as lower interest rates, paints a cautious picture.

Upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve decisions will be crucial, but silver’s path seems more influenced by its own market conditions than external economic policies. In other words, investors like it when it’s cheap and sell it when it’s relatively expensive, highlighting its current rangebound trade.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is currently trading at 22.31, above its previous close of 22.09. This price is positioned just below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, set at 23.61 and 23.54 respectively, suggesting a bearish sentiment in the intermediate to long term.

The current price is hovering near the minor support and resistance level at 22.23, indicating a potential pivot point for the market. If the price breaks through this level, it could move towards the main resistance at 23.55. Conversely, failure to surpass this point might lead to a retest of the main support at 20.66.

The proximity to the moving averages and the pivotal minor support/resistance level paints a cautious picture for silver’s near-term market movement. Although the trend is bearish, a positive response to the pivot at 22.23 could quickly shift momentum to the upside.

