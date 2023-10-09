Silver Prices Forecast: Traders Navigate Geopolitical Unrest, Economic Strength

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver reclaims its status as a safe haven amid escalating tensions between Israeli forces and Hamas.

U.S. economic strength, exemplified by a robust jobs report, poses a counterforce to silver’s rally.

CME FedWatch tool flags a 29% likelihood of another rate hike this year, tempering bullish sentiments.

Silver’s Intricate Path Amid Geopolitical Turmoil and Economic Strength

Silver prices find themselves at a crossroads, influenced by a web of geopolitical unrest and robust U.S. economic performance. The metal has reemerged as a sought-after safe haven, especially following heightened tensions between Israeli forces and Hamas. As concerns over a more extensive Middle East conflict escalate, investors are flocking to silver and other secure assets. However, the story doesn’t end there.

At 06:26 GMT, Silver (XAG/USD) is trading $21.85, up $0.26 or +1.17%. December Comex Silver futures are at $21.95, up $0.22 or +1.02%.

Countervailing Forces in the U.S. Economy

Even as geopolitical tensions draw traders toward silver, strong U.S. economic indicators are exerting an opposing pull. A remarkable jobs report for September, showing a growth of 336,000 jobs, has fortified the Federal Reserve’s stance on its monetary tightening cycle. Rising Treasury yields—a direct outcome of this bullish economic environment—are limiting silver’s appeal as a non-yielding asset. Further adding to this mixed sentiment, the CME FedWatch tool currently shows a 29% probability of another rate hike by year-end.

Precious Metals Sector on Alert

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, have dipped slightly, an indicator that investors in precious metals are treading carefully. This cautious sentiment among gold investors could be a harbinger for thesilver market especially considering the upcoming festival season in Asia, traditionally a period of increased demand for precious metals.

Market Equilibrium and Short-Covering

Despite strong U.S. job numbers that would typically push investors away from non-yielding assets like silver, the metal’s price experienced a rally on Friday. This suggests that the market could be moving toward a short-covering phase, indicating that selling pressure is easing and opening the door for potential gains.

Short-Term Outlook: Cautiously Optimistic

In summary, thesilver marketis delicately poised between geopolitical uncertainties and strong U.S. economic signals. In the short term, traders should prepare for moderate volatility.

While a bullish outlook is hampered by the strong U.S. economic data, geopolitical tensions ensure a floor for silver prices. Hence, the market sentiment leans toward cautious optimism, urging traders to stay alert to both global conflict hotspots and forthcoming U.S. economic indicators.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The daily price of Silver (XAG/USD) currently stands at $21.83, slightly higher than the previous day’s close at $21.59.

In terms of moving averages, the commodity trades below both the 200-Day Moving Average, which is at $23.37, and the 50-Day Moving Average, standing at $23.05.

Regarding support and resistance levels, Silver is under the trend line support at $22.35, signaling weakness. The minor support is at $22.84, with the main support at $22.36, while the minor resistance is at $23.35, and the main resistance sits at $23.77.

Considering these factors, the market sentiment leans toward bearish, with Silver currently facing several technical challenges that may impact its price negatively.

