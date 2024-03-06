Silver Prices Forecast: Traders Facing Uncertainty as Powell’s Testimony Looms

Silver Faces Uncertainty Amid Powell’s Testimony

Silver is edging higher gains on Wednesday, following a potentially bearish closing price reversal top from the previous session. While the precious metal maintains an upward trend, its strength pales in comparison to gold, partly due to limited central bank buying. Today’s price action is expected to be influenced by ADP jobs data and, more significantly, by the testimony of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

At 12:48 GMT, XAG/USD is trading $23.78, up $0.11 or +0.45%.

Fed Chairman’s Testimony and Market Expectations

Powell is anticipated to uphold his relatively hawkish stance during his testimony, emphasizing that policymakers are not rushing to cut interest rates. Tuesday’s mixed bag of U.S. economic data, with slower services growth but a surge in new goods orders, further muddied the waters for rate policy. The overnight surges in gold and bitcoin to record peaks underscore investors’ discomfort with inflation and debt, prompting a shift towards assets with limited supply.

Central Banks and Silver Demand

Central banks have recently shown increased interest in gold, likely due to concerns over paper losses in their bond portfolios. ANZ analysts note a near tripling of central banks’ share of world silver demand to 25-30%. However, they may not be showing the same interest in silver based on the price action.

Powell’s Testimony: Market Focus

All eyes are on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual monetary policy testimony to Congress this week. Powell’s task is to provide clarity on the central bank’s plans regarding monetary policy amidst changing dynamics in financial markets. Markets have adjusted their expectations from a highly accommodative central bank to one that is more cautious and deliberate.

Challenges Ahead for Powell

Powell faces several challenges, including interpreting mixed signals in economic data and addressing concerns about potential “pent-up exuberance” in markets post-rate cuts. Additionally, political pressures, especially during a presidential election year, add to the complexity of Powell’s task.

US Labor Market Reports

Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) data is eagerly anticipated, with expectations of moderate growth in February. The employment report could offer insights into the strength of the labor market and provide further direction on U.S. interest rates.

Short-Term Forecast

Powell’s testimony and the upcoming jobs data are poised to provide clearer direction on U.S. interest rates. Any indication of a Fed cut would likely be viewed positively for the economy and oil demand, potentially impacting silver prices in the near term.

Hawkish comments from Powell, indicating a reluctance to cut interest rates aggressively, could potentially strengthen the U.S. dollar and dampen investor appetite for silver, leading to a decrease in silver prices. Conversely, dovish comments suggesting a willingness to cut rates to support economic growth may weaken the dollar, making silver more attractive as an inflation hedge and potentially driving silver prices higher.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is in an uptrend according to both the long-term and intermediate-term trend indicators.

Short-term support is $23.,55. Overhead resistance is $24.50.

If $23.55 fails as support, the market could break into the 200-day moving average at $23.28 and the 50-day moving average at $22.94.

The market is currently in a holding pattern ahead of Powell’s testimony.

