Silver Prices Forecast: Timing of Fed’s First Rate Cut to Drive Momentum

Interest Rate Cuts and Economic Data Influence Silver Prices

Silver closed higher last week, buoyed by a blend of weaker economic data and speculation around a possible U.S. interest rate cut by June. The precious metal recorded gains for the second week in three and the third week in six, establishing a support base between $21.92 and $23.50. Contributing to silver’s strength was gold’s substantial $50 increase, primarily driven by robust central bank purchasing. The correlation between gold and silver prices remains a critical factor in silver’s market movements.

Last week, XAG/USD settled at $23.13, up $0.18 or +0.78%.

Treasury Yields and U.S. Dollar Weaken

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The decline in U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar Index, which fell 0.7% last week, played a significant role in bolstering silver’s appeal. Lower yields and a weaker dollar reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like silver. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar index retreated following the release of February’s consumer sentiment data and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index. Although the PCE figures were in line with expectations, the persistently high inflation readings above the Fed’s 2% target range kept the prospect of a rate cut on the table.

Fed’s Monetary Policy and Market Impact

Fed officials have expressed caution regarding premature rate cuts, emphasizing data-driven decision-making. The Fed’s upcoming decisions about its balance sheet size and the potential reset towards shorter-term Treasury bills are also focal points for investors. These decisions, as explained by Fed Governor Chris Waller, are independent of interest rate policy changes but crucial for liquidity levels and macroeconomic impact.

Economic Reports and Silver’s Bullish Outlook

U.S. manufacturing data indicated a further slump in February, and consumer sentiment was weaker than expected. These factors, combined with the smallest annual increase in U.S. inflation in nearly three years, reinforce the likelihood of a Fed rate cut by midyear. If economic data continues to underperform and the Fed leans towards a rate cut, silver prices could spike higher in the coming months.

New York Community Bancorp’s Impact

The market also reacted to the news from New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), which reported “material weaknesses” in internal controls related to its loan review. NYCB’s shares plunged 24%, causing a stir in the options market and leading to defensive positions. This development, although primarily impacting NYCB, reflects broader market caution and could have indirect effects on silver prices.

Weekly Forecast

Considering the economic indicators and the Fed’s cautious stance on monetary policy, silver is positioned for a bullish trend in the short term. The anticipated rate cut, alongside weak Treasury yields and a declining U.S. Dollar, set a favorable stage for silver. Investors should closely monitor upcoming economic data, including February’s employment report, for further market direction. However, unexpected positive economic reports or shifts in Fed policy could temper this bullish outlook.

