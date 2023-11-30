Silver Prices Forecast: Steady as Market Eyes Key US Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver Consolidates Near Three-Month High

U.S. Treasury Yields, Dollar Strength Impact Silver

Federal Reserve Policy Central to Silver’s Outlook

Silver Market Awaits Key Inflation Data

Silver (XAG/USD) prices are consolidating within a narrow range on Wednesday, hovering near a three-month high as investors await crucial inflation data. This cautious approach reflects the market’s anticipation of U.S. personal consumption expenditure data, a key inflation measure that could indicate the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate moves.

Influence of U.S. Treasury Yields and Dollar Strength

A slight rise in U.S. Treasury yields overnight is contributing to the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar, impacting silver prices. Despite this, current market behavior suggests that traders are engaging in profit-taking and position adjustments after silver’s recent rally, a common strategy ahead of major economic reports and month-end closures.

Impact of Economic Indicators on Market Sentiment

Spot silver reached its highest level since late August on Wednesday, poised for its second consecutive monthly gain. Meanwhile, the dollar is near a three-month low, set to post its largest monthly decline in a year, fueled by expectations of the Fed ceasing rate hikes. Despite the U.S. economy growing faster in the third quarter than initially reported, market sentiments remain influenced by Federal Reserve officials’ comments hinting at possible rate cuts.

Federal Reserve’s Stance and Future Outlook

Investors are focused on Federal Reserve policy, especially with comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the horizon. The Fed’s current positioning, coupled with recent economic data, suggests a potential pause or reversal in the rate-hiking campaign. This scenario is bolstered by the CME’s FedWatch Tool, showing a growing expectation of a rate cut by the Fed in the near future.

Investor Expectations and Market Forecast

With the market pricing in significant rate cuts starting next year and the two-year Treasury yield at its lowest since July, investors are cautiously optimistic. The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and statements from officials will be pivotal in shaping the short-term outlook for silver, with current indicators leaning towards a bullish sentiment.

Traders should keep an eye on the PCE report due to be released at 13:30 GMT. It could be a market moving event if it misses significantly in either direction. Generally speaking, a weaker than expected read could launch a strong price surge.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is currently trading at $25.10, positioning itself above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, which stand at $23.39 and $22.91 respectively.

This placement indicates a strong bullish trend, as the asset’s price is not only above these critical moving averages but also surpassing the minor support level of $24.59.

The fact that the current price exceeds both key moving averages suggests sustained upward momentum and investor confidence in thesilver market

The lack of defined resistance levels near the current price further supports potential for upward movement.

Overall, the market sentiment for silver appears bullish, with technical indicators pointing towards continued growth and positive momentum in the short term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.