Silver Prices Forecast: Stable Amid Middle East Tensions, Inflation Worries

Rebounding from Early Session Weakness

FXEmpire.com -

Silver prices demonstrated resilience, climbing higher on Monday after initially faltering due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This recovery came despite Iran’s significant military actions against Israel over the weekend, marking a rare direct conflict escalation in decades. Meanwhile, gold continued to exhibit stability, maintaining prices near record highs amidst global unrest.

At 10:42 GMT, XAG/USD is trading $28.37, up $0.48 or +1.73%.

Market Response to Middle East Tensions

Thesilver marketreacted to the heightened geopolitical risks by rebounding from its drop last Friday, testing three-year highs near $29.80 per ounce. The initial sell-off was replaced by a moderate recovery as major global powers called for restraint, which provided some relief to the markets. In parallel, gold prices stayed robust, reflecting its enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset during times of crisis.

Dollar Strength and Economic Indicators

The U.S. dollar index remained relatively stable, hovering just below a recent 5-1/2 month peak. The strong dollar, generally a negative for precious metals as it makes them more expensive for holders of other currencies, was countered by ongoing U.S. inflation concerns. These concerns keep expectations of high U.S. interest rates, supporting both the dollar and investor interest in gold as an inflation hedge.

Investor Outlook and Treasury Yields

U.S. Treasury yields saw an uptick, driven by investor recalibration of expectations regarding economic growth and interest rates following recent U.S. inflation data. This week, attention is focused on upcoming U.S. economic reports and Federal Reserve officials’ statements, which are expected to provide further insights into the future monetary policy.

Short-Term Market Forecast

In the short term, the markets are expected to remain sensitive to developments in the Middle East and ongoing economic data releases. For gold, the scenario looks cautiously bullish. Despite the potential headwind from a stronger dollar, persistent inflation concerns are likely to sustain or even boost gold’s attractiveness as a protective asset against price rises. Silver, benefiting from its correlation with gold and industrial demand, could also see continued strength if investor sentiment remains geared towards safety amid uncertainty.

This analysis suggests a generally positive outlook for both silver and gold, as investors weigh ongoing geopolitical risks against economic indicators and central bank policies.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading higher on Monday even after confirming Friday’s closing price reversal top. Nonetheless, the earlier move did shift momentum to the downside.

A trade through $29.80 will signal a resumption of the uptrend, while a move through $27.53 will change the minor trend to down. This could lead to a further break into a pair of support levels at $26.90 and $26.17.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.