Silver Prices Forecast: Spot Value’s Rise Amid Waning US Interest Hopes

Highlights

Waning U.S. interest rate hike prospects stir thesilver market as anticipation for the NFP report rises.

A potentially lackluster NFP report might boost silver’s market position further.

U.S. Treasury yield trends correlate directly with silver’s current ascent.

Silver’s Response to Economic Indicators

As the week winds down, spot silver hovers at $24.56 an ounce, anticipating a weekly rise exceeding 1%. Concurrently, U.S. silver futures display bullish sentiment, marked at $24.94. The catalyst? Decreasing prospects for U.S. interest rate hikes this year. With the U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) report on the horizon, thesilver marketis abuzz.

Economic Climate and the Fed’s Stance

Recent economic data from the U.S. portrays a mix of apprehension and hope among investors. July witnessed an all-time low in job openings, and the second quarter’s economic growth lagged behind predictions. These factors, in conjunction with the Federal Reserve’s ambiguous position on inflation, have dampened the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. This softening is augmenting silver’s allure. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s insights on the persistent high inflation rates further complicate the picture, suggesting potential rate hikes.

Jobs Data and Market Dynamics

Silver’s market dynamics are tightly knit with employment figures. The ADP’s August report showed a disappointing 177,000 new jobs, falling short of the Dow Jones’ 200,000 estimate. This could be a precursor for the NFP’s revelations, which have the potential to further influence thesilver market With Treasury yields already in decline, a subpar jobs report could amplify silver’s sheen.

Treasury Yields and Silver’s Appeal

The trajectory of U.S. Treasury yields is intrinsically tied to silver’s rise. With forecasts predicting a 3% decline by the week’s close, silver’s attraction is only poised to grow, especially considering the Federal Reserve’s hesitance towards imminent interest rate modifications.

Short-Term Outlook: Bullish

Despite looming economic uncertainties, the immediate forecast for silver tilts towards bullish. The impending NFP report possesses the ability to redefine the narrative. However, for the time being, silver is on track for a second successive week of gains.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) on the 4-hour chart is currently trading at 24.59, having risen from its previous position of 24.45. The commodity finds itself trading above both the 200-4H moving average of 23.85 and the 50-4H moving average of 24.21, suggesting a bullish trend.

The 14-4H RSI registers at 58.05, signifying a momentum build-up, albeit not in overbought territory yet.

With the primary support zone set between 22.70 to 22.28 and resistance between 25.00 to 25.27, the price is closer to its resistance levels. This places the market sentiment for Silver (XAG/USD) in a bullish realm.

