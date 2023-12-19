Silver Prices Forecast: Rangebound Amid Tight Pre-Holiday Volume

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver rangebound as focus remains on Fed

PCE inflation data to shape silver’s path

Global Factors Impact Silver’s Market Outlook

Overview

Silver (XAG/USD) prices are currently in a holding pattern, trading around $23.92 on Tuesday, as investors await crucial U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve insights.

Federal Reserve and Market Expectations

The market’s focus is primarily on the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy, especially after recent dovish signals. Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks suggested a nearing end to the tightening cycle, leading to a drop in the 10-year Treasury yield and boosting silver’s appeal. With a significant expectation of rate cuts in 2024, investors are evaluating if this sentiment can sustain further market movements.

Economic Data and Yield Trends

This week’s packed U.S.economic calendar culminating with the PCE inflation report on Friday, could be pivotal for silver prices. Strong economic data may revive rate hike concerns, potentially affecting silver prices, while softer data could reinforce expectations for rate cuts. Additionally, the recent fall of the 10-year Treasury yield below 4% makes silver, a non-interest-bearing asset, more attractive.

Global Factors and Market Movements

Global economic factors, such as the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy and geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea, add layers of complexity to the market outlook. These factors, combined with domestic economic data, are shaping investor sentiment towards silver.

Short-Term Forecast

In the short term, silver prices reflect a mix of optimism regarding dovish Fed policies and uncertainty about upcoming economic data. A move above $26.00 could indicate bullish momentum, while a drop below $22.00 might suggest profit-taking. The near-term direction of silver prices is largely contingent upon the Fed’s policy decisions and the upcoming economic reports.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at 23.38 and 23.59 respectively, indicating a positive medium-term trend. The current price of 23.92 suggests a bullish sentiment as it surpasses both key moving averages.

It is also above the minor support level of 23.55, further reinforcing this bullish inclination. The next significant resistance lies at 24.50, and a break above this level could lead to further upside momentum, potentially targeting the main resistance at 25.91.

The market’s current position above both major moving averages and its proximity to minor resistance implies an optimistic outlook, with potential for continued upward movement if key resistance levels are breached.

