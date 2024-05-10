News & Insights

ForEx
SLV

Silver Prices Forecast: Price Surge Fueled by Fed Rate Cut Bets

May 10, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by James Hyerczyk for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Prices Rally on Weak U.S. Employment Figures

Silver prices surged on Friday, recording their most robust weekly performance since early April, propelled by disappointing U.S. employment figures, prompting speculation of forthcoming interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

At 12:09 GMT, XAG/USD is trading $28.61, up $0.27 or +0.97%.

Investor Sentiment

Investors bolstered their positions, anticipating rate reductions by both the Federal Reserve and European central banks. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, traders are currently pricing in a 69% likelihood of a Fed rate cut in September. This sentiment was further reinforced by a notable surge in bets on Fed rate cuts.

Impact of U.S. Economic Data

Silver is continuing its upward trend after a 1% surge on Thursday, driven by higher-than-anticipated claims for unemployment benefits. Heightened uncertainty surrounding U.S. inflation further solidified expectations of a dovish monetary policy stance by the Fed.

Market Reaction

As U.S. Treasury yields experienced a slight uptick on Friday, traders evaluated the impact of the spike in jobless claims on interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up by more than 1 basis point to approximately 4.463%, while the 2-year Treasury yield rose by 1 basis point to 4.823%.

Focus on Fed’s Policy Outlook

Following strong demand in the Treasury Department’s recent auction of 30-year bonds, traders refocused on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory. Looking ahead, attention is on forthcoming U.S. inflation data and central bank communications for insights into future market trends.

Market Forecast: Bullish Outlook for Silver Prices

The outlook for silver prices remains bullish in the short term amid mounting expectations of Fed rate cuts and lingering economic uncertainty. As traders await further guidance from economic data releases and central bank announcements, silver prices are poised to sustain their upward momentum.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The two-day surge in silver prices has put the market in a position to challenge its multi-year high at $29.80, reached on April 12. The current upside momentum is being fueled by a robust short-term uptrend, followed by the 50-day moving average at $26.29 and the 200-day moving average at $23.92.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.