Silver Prices Forecast: Powell’s Inflation Views Spark XAG/USD Momentum

Highlights

Silver (XAG/USD) traders eyeing major U.S. economic releases.

Fed Chair Powell’s comments spotlight inflation’s persistence despite a recent dip.

PCE price index and non-farm payrolls this week could redefine the Fed’s strategy.

Silver Prices Gain Traction

Silver (XAG/USD) witnessed an uptick on Tuesday, influenced by movements in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, and with an eye on forthcoming major U.S. economic disclosures.

Powell’s Stance on Inflation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent comments at the Kansas City Fed’s annual gathering emphasized that inflation, despite declining from its zenith, remains excessively high. Powell reiterated the Federal Reserve’s readiness to further raise rates and maintain a restrictive policy stance until inflation shows sustainable reduction. This week will be pivotal with the release of the PCE price index and the non-farm payrolls report, both of which could further shape the Fed’s monetary decisions.

U.S. Dollar and Silver’s Response

A declining U.S. dollar against its global counterparts supported silver’s ascent. The movement away from the peak of the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, last seen in 2007, also played a role. Such shifts tend to make silver more affordable for foreign currency holders.

Safe Haven Attributes of Silver

Analysts suggest that escalating interest rates might dampen consumer spending, nudging the economy towards a potential recession. If bond yields drop and the dollar softens, the environment could boost silver’s allure as a protective asset in volatile conditions.

Short-term Silver Outlook

The recent surge in SPDR Gold Trust’s holdings, the globe’s premier gold-backed ETF, strengthens the case for silver’s positive trajectory in the near future. With impending economic indicators and data announcements, silver’s short-term prognosis seems tentatively optimistic.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Silver (XAG/USD)

Based on the 4-hour chart data provided for Silver (XAG/USD), the current price of 24.27 shows a minor decline from the previous 4-hour price of 24.33. The price is comfortably positioned above both the 200-4H moving average of 23.86 and the 50-4H moving average of 23.59, suggesting a bullish bias. The 14-4H RSI stands at 63.38, indicating stronger momentum, being above the neutral level of 50 but not reaching overbought territory.

Additionally, the market is trading within the main support area of 23.85 to 23.60 and approaching the main resistance area of 25.00 to 25.27. Given these indicators, the market sentiment leans bullish for Silver.

