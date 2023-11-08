Silver Prices Forecast: Path Uncertain as Dollar Strengthens Ahead of Powell’s Insights

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver flat; eyes on Fed for rate clues.

Dollar’s rise pressures XAG/USD prices.

Silver’s outlook hinged on economic data, Fed chatter.

Silver’s Subdued Movements Amidst Fed Speculations

Silver (XAG/USD) prices are inching higher on Wednesday, recovering from prior losses, yet remain relatively unchanged as the market seeks direction from Federal Reserve signals. Amidst a stronger dollar and anticipation of the Fed’s stance on interest rates, silver tested its lowest level since mid-October earlier in the session.

At 08:12 GMT, Silver (XAG/USD) is trading 22.53, down 0.10 or -0.43%. December Comex Silver is at 22.60, up 0.01 or +0.05%.

Dollar Strength and Central Bank Policies

The ascendancy of the dollar continues to pressure silver, rendering the metal more costly for investors using other currencies. The diminishing geopolitical risk premium and a shift from central banks, potentially easing off rate hikes, are leading to lower yields, leaving silver without significant momentum this week.

Federal Reserve’s Balanced Approach

Federal Reserve officials, in recent statements, have adopted a balanced view, suggesting a data-dependent approach for the next policy moves. All eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s impending commentary, which could reaffirm the halt in rate increases, as market futures reflect only a modest probability for both hikes and cuts in the coming months.

Interest Rates and Bullion Appeal

With U.S. Treasury yields inching up after a drop, investors are weighing the implications for economic and monetary policy ahead of more detailed economic data. The low-yield environment traditionally enhances the allure of assets like silver, but recent job market cooling suggests the Fed may pause further rate hikes.

Short-Term Forecast

The market’s short-term forecast for silver leans towards caution, with the Federal Reserve’s commentary and economic indicators likely to be critical determinants. As investors digest the central bank’s recent decisions and forthcoming economic data, the direction of silver prices hangs in the balance, with potential for a bearish trend unless data indicates a weakening economy.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver’s (XAG/USD) current daily price is exhibiting a slight consolidation, trading just below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicative of potential bearish sentiment in the medium to long term.

It’s trading close to the minor support level, suggesting that the market is testing the strength of this price. A sustained move below could confirm a bearish outlook, whereas a rebound from this level could signal a temporary respite from sellers.

With the price positioned near a key technical juncture, the market’s sentiment leans towards caution, with the potential for either a bearish continuation or a bullish correction based on the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

