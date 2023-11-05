Silver Prices Forecast: Neutral-to-Bearish as XAG/USD Traders Face $24 Hurdle

Highlights

Silver faces a mixed forecast with $24.00 as a pivotal resistance level.

Market sentiment sways as job growth slows and rate hike pace may ease.

Steady Treasury yields and dollar could limit silver’s upward potential.

Next week’s Consumer Sentiment report critical for silver’s trajectory.

Remarks from FOMC members and Powell to influence market volatility.

Weekly Wrap: Silver’s Gleam Amidst Economic Signals

In the past week, silver’s (XAG/USD) spot prices witnessed a modest rise to $23.20 per ounce, buoyed by a softer U.S. dollar and sliding Treasury yields—a reflection of the intertwined movements of gold and silver markets. The climb in silver futures, which saw a 2.14% increase to close at $23.335, underscores the market’s resilience even as it faces the formidable $24.00 resistance level.

Employment Data Softening Rate Hike Expectations

The labor market’s expansion fell short this week, with the U.S. economy adding just 150,000 jobs in October, a figure that trails expectations. This development stirred speculation of a tempering Federal Reserve, which could lessen its hawkish pace on interest rates, thereby offering indirect support to silver prices.

Yields Reflecting Market Temperament

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries has dipped in response to the latest job data, suggesting a recalibration of market expectations regarding the Fed’s forthcoming actions. This decrease in yields, indicative of investor sentiment, has traditionally favored the performance of precious metals, silver included.

The Dollar’s Downswing and Silver’s Shine

This week also saw the dollar index tumble to a six-week low, its most significant daily plunge since midsummer, as traders bet against a December rate hike. This softening of the dollar enhances the attractiveness of silver as an investment alternative.

Stable Geopolitics Keeps Silver in Focus

Despite a relative easing of Middle Eastern tensions, October’s silver prices have capitalized on their safe-haven status, climbing more than 2%. The market appears to be settling into a phase of consolidation after such gains, with investors keeping a cautious eye on any geopolitical shifts.

Next Week’s Silver Outlook: Caution as Resistance Looms

Silver’s path ahead looks cautiously optimistic after last week’s performance, yet the approaching week tilts toward a neutral-to-bearish stance as the $24.00 mark stands as a key resistance point. The broader market scenario, marked by slowing job growth and the Fed potentially easing up on rate hikes, could lend some support to silver prices. However, if Treasury yields level off and the dollar finds its footing, we might see a cap on silver’s gains.

Traders will be closely monitoring forthcoming economic reports for hints that might propel silver through the elusive $24.00 level. Next week’s pivotal data includes the Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment on Friday. Prior to this, market volatility is anticipated as traders digest remarks from FOMC members Barr, Waller, and Logan on Tuesday, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments midweek.

