Silver Prices Forecast: Middle East Turmoil Fuels Safe-Haven Demand for XAG/USD

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Silver defies market odds amid Middle East turmoil

Yemen strikes rattle global markets, lifting silver’s appeal

Silver seeks a game-changing catalyst to reverse its downtrend

Silver Gaining Ground

Amidst the ongoing escalation of tensions in the Middle East, silver is standing its ground, despite facing stiff competition from cryptocurrencies and stocks. The geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East is reinforcing silver’s safe-haven appeal.

Currently, silver (XAG/USD) is trading at $22.96, marking a $0.20 increase or +0.89%. Traders are closely monitoring Treasury yields and awaiting the Federal Reserve’s response following the recent U.S. consumer inflation report.

Global Response to Yemen Strikes

Recent strikes in Yemen, carried out by the United States and Britain, are intensifying conflicts in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia’s call for restraint underscores the seriousness of the situation. Cautious sentiments are visible in Asian stock markets, and oil prices in the Red Sea region are surging due to heightened tensions.

Silver’s Quest for Momentum Reversal

Amidst a challenging downtrend, silver’s prices have dipped below both the 50 and 200-day moving averages, with its value hovering close to its 1-month low at 22.51 and its 2-month low at 21.88. Although these levels show promise as potential support, the critical catalyst needed to ignite a robust rally remains elusive.

Awaiting a Rally Trigger

Bullish traders eagerly await a trigger that can propel prices beyond the confines of support areas and over resistance levels. Speculators are closely monitoring safe-haven demand and are on the lookout for Federal Reserve signals regarding potential interest rate cuts as potential ignition points. Nonetheless, attracting substantial capital inflows poses a challenge, given the allure of alternative assets.

Short-Term Outlook: Awaiting Catalyst

In the short term, silver’s fundamentals may paint a potentially bullish picture, but the technicals are still bearish. Bullish traders are in need of a catalyst to drive prices away from the support areas and over the resistance levels. The upcoming producer price index and developments in the Middle East situation will undoubtedly play pivotal roles in shaping silver’s immediate price direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The Silver (XAG/USD) market currently stands at a daily price of 22.93, slightly higher than the previous daily close at 22.75. Notably, the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are closely aligned, with only a 2-cent difference, forming a resistance cluster. It’s crucial to monitor this cluster as a crossover between the two moving averages may signal a bearish trend.

The key levels to watch are minor support at 22.23, minor resistance at 23.55, and major resistance at 24.50, with no specific main support identified. In this context, the market sentiment appears cautious, as it teeters on the edge of one and two-month bottoms at 22.51 and 21.88, respectively.

The chart pattern in the current context is consolidative but weak. While the market is trading below the moving average resistance cluster, it remains above significant lows and bottoms from the past two months, including 22.51 and 21.88. Buyers may be inclined to step in as the market tests these lows, but for a robust rally, prices would need to break decisively above the resistance cluster.

In summary, Silver (XAG/USD) faces a critical juncture with the closely aligned 50-day and 200-day moving averages forming a resistance cluster. The chart pattern suggests a consolidative phase, and buyers may find opportunities near the recent lows at 22.51 and 21.88. However, a strong rally would require a clear break above the resistance cluster, and the market sentiment remains cautious amid these dynamics.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.