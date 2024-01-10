Silver Prices Forecast: Investors Eye CPI for Clues on XAG/USD’s Market Direction

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Prices and Economic Indicators

Silver (XAG/USD) is edging higher, remaining within the price range set earlier in the week, with investors’ attention firmly on the forthcoming U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. This week’s subdued trading volume suggests that major market participants are waiting for the CPI data before making significant moves.

Dollar Strength and Treasury Yields

Thesilver marketis currently facing challenges from a stronger U.S. dollar and higher Treasury yields. The dollar index has risen by 1.2% this month, and yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes have reached 4.0264%, both of which are impacting silver prices.

CPI Report’s Impact

The upcoming U.S. CPI report is a critical focal point for traders. It is expected to show a 0.2% increase in headline inflation for the month and a 3.2% rise on an annual basis. The outcome of this report could provide insights into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions, which in turn could influence silver’s market trajectory.

Rate Cut Expectations

Market expectations are tilting towards a U.S. interest rate cut, with about a 66% probability in March, as indicated by the CME FedWatch tool. Lower interest rates generally reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like silver, potentially making it more attractive to investors.

Short-Term Forecast

Considering these factors, the short-term outlook for silver is cautiously optimistic. The CPI report’s implications for Fed policy, coupled with the current strength of the dollar and Treasury yields, will play a pivotal role in shaping silver’s price movement.

Indications of softer inflation could enhance silver’s appeal, particularly if they lead to a shift in the Federal Reserve’s rate policy. Investors are advised to closely monitor the CPI data and the Federal Reserve’s subsequent responses to assess silver’s direction in the near term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD), trading at $23.07, is currently below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, set at $23.62 and $23.65, suggesting a slightly bearish sentiment.

If the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day, this could be a bullish signal, potentially leading to a rise in prices.

Immediate resistance is at $23.55, with a stronger barrier at $24.50. Support levels are identified at $22.23 and $20.66.

A push above the 200-day moving average due to strong upward momentum could trigger a more pronounced upward trend, shifting the market sentiment to bullish.

The current market condition indicates caution, but a shift in the moving average relationship could significantly alter the outlook.

