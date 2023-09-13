Silver Prices Forecast: Inflationary Winds Shape XAG/USD’s Spot Value Trajectory

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver oscillates above a two-week low, with eyes on crucial U.S. inflation figures.

U.S. CPI data set to shape Federal Reserve decisions; 0.6% monthly rise forecasted.

European Central Bank’s inflation forecast fuels speculations of another rate increase.

Silver’s Price Dynamics Amid Inflation Expectations

Silver prices fluctuated early Wednesday, trading above their two-week low, as investors anticipate U.S. inflation data crucial for Federal Reserve rate decisions.

At 06:30 GMT, Spot Silver (XAG/USD) is trading $22.785, down $0.27 or -1.19%.

U.S. Economic Health and the Federal Reserve

Ahead of the crucial August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, the U.S. dollar has remained steady. This inflation data, arriving just a week before the Federal Reserve’s meeting to discuss interest rates, is anticipated to show a 0.6% monthly increase from the previous 0.2%, and a 3.6% rise year-on-year. While many anticipate the Fed to hold rates steady in its September session, the November meeting is more unpredictable. Recent economic data, especially from the employment sector, suggests a strong economy, sparking debates about potential rate hikes and their ramifications.

European Central Bank’s Outlook

On the European front, the Euro marked a subtle increase at $1.0753, reaching a peak of $1.0777 in prior sessions. Anticipations are high for the European Central Bank (ECB) rate verdict, especially given rumors of the ECB foreseeing the euro zone inflation to surpass 3% next year. This prediction strengthens arguments for another rate hike, despite persisting recession concerns.

Silver’s Vulnerability to Rate Alterations

Silver’s allure diminishes with climbing interest rates. If the upcoming inflation data surpasses market predictions, silver valuations might wane due to heightened expectations of a Fed rate hike this year. Contrarily, if the inflation data, especially from the energy sector, is milder than projected, silver might witness a surge.

Short-term Forecast

For silver (XAG/USD) traders, the spotlight is on the ECB’s rate decision and the U.S. CPI data. Potential outcomes could drive silver prices below the $22.50 mark. However, an unforeseen inflationary pullback might pave the way for silver’s upward trajectory. Presently, technical analyses hint at silver potentially retesting support levels between $22.66 and $22.59 per ounce. A break below these figures might push silver closer to the significant $20.00 benchmark.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Silver (XAG/USD)

Spot Silver (XAG/USD) is currently trading at $22.83, slightly below its previous 4-hour price of $22.91. The commodity is positioned beneath both the 200-4H moving average ($23.51) and the 50-4H moving average ($23.42), suggesting a bearish trend. The 14-4H RSI stands at 35.02, indicating weakened momentum and approaching oversold territory.

The current price is closely nestled above the main support area, ranging from $22.70 to $22.28. Despite being below the main resistance area ($25.00 to $25.27), the prevailing market sentiment leans bearish, with caution advised due to the near-oversold RSI conditions.

