Silver Prices Forecast: Impending CPI Data May Trigger Renewed Volatility

Silver Market Outlook Amid CPI Report Anticipation

Silver prices are edging lower on Tuesday as traders wait for the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT. This report is pivotal, as it could influence the Federal Reserve’s decisions on interest rates, impacting silver markets in turn.

At 11:07 GMT, XAG/USD is trading $24.43, down $0.04 or -0.16%.

CPI Report and Market Sentiment

The upcoming CPI report is a critical measure of inflation, expected to reveal a 3.1% rise in February, mirroring the figure from the previous month. In terms of monthly inflation, a 0.4% increase is anticipated, partly due to rising energy costs.

Despite persistent high inflation, there are indications of a gradual slowdown, particularly in core prices, which exclude volatile elements like food and energy. Core prices are forecasted to experience a modest increase of 0.3%, slightly lower than January’s rate.

Federal Reserve’s Stance

The Federal Reserve, aiming for a target rate of 2%, is keeping a close watch on this report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has suggested that substantial proof of inflation reduction is needed before considering interest rate cuts, potentially happening in 2024. The Fed’s decision-making process also incorporates factors such as job growth and consumer inflation expectations.

Bullish and Bearish Perspectives

Bullish Forecast: A CPI report indicating significant inflation deceleration could hint at the Fed’s willingness to lower interest rates sooner than expected. Such a development might weaken the U.S. dollar, subsequently boosting the appeal of silver as an investment and driving up its price.

Bearish Forecast: On the other hand, if inflation rates surpass expectations, the Fed might decide to uphold or even raise interest rates to curb inflation. This scenario could lead to a stronger dollar, exerting downward pressure on silver prices.

Short-Term Forecast

Thesilver marketcurrently stands at a crucial juncture, with the CPI report set to play a decisive role in shaping short-term trends. Investors are encouraged to closely follow the report and the Fed’s reaction, as these elements will be key in determining the immediate direction of silver prices.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is putting in a weak performance on Tuesday, slightly below key resistance at $24.50 to $24.64. The latter is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside with the next major target December 4 main top at $25.91.

While hovering just under resistance, the market remains vulnerable to a near-term correction with the target a static support level at $23.55. This is followed by the 50-day moving average at $22.96 and the 200-day moving average at $23.29.

