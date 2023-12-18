Silver Prices Forecast: Higher as Fed’s Policy Shift Ripples Through Market

FXEmpire.com -

Silver up, reacting to Fed’s policy shift

Treasury yields, dollar impact XAG/USD) prices

Global data, central bank moves key for silver outlook

Fed, Treasury Yields, and Dollar in Focus

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading higher at $23.95, indicating traders’ close attention to the Federal Reserve’s policy direction, fluctuations in U.S. Treasury yields, and the strength of the U.S. Dollar.

Fed’s Policy and its Market Impact

The Federal Reserve’s recent decision to maintain steady interest rates marks a significant shift from its previous tightening stance. This move, coupled with New York Fed President John Williams’s cautious comments about future rate cuts, has traders recalibrating their expectations. Despite these mixed signals, the market is pricing in a substantial chance of a Fed rate cut by March.

Treasury Yields and Dollar’s Role in Silver Prices

Thesilver marketis closely tracking changes in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar’s valuation. The Fed’s more dovish approach has resulted in nuanced changes in Treasury yields, while the dollar’s fluctuating strength continues to be a decisive factor for silver’s valuation.

Influence of Global Economic Data

This trading week is pivotal, with the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting and significant U.S. economic reports on the horizon, including the Core PCE Price Index. The release of the UK’s CPI and Retail Sales data will also contribute to shaping the global economic landscape, influencing silver’s price movements.

Short-Term Outlook for Silver

In the short term, thesilver markets direction will be largely influenced by the outcomes of these central bank decisions and economic reports. Traders are closely monitoring these developments, ready to adjust their strategies in response to these key economic indicators.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD), currently trading at 24.02, is positioned above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 23.58 and 23.35 respectively. This indicates a bullish trend, as the asset is trading above these key average levels.

The current price is just below the minor resistance level of 24.50, suggesting potential challenges in the near future. However, it remains comfortably above the minor support at 23.55 and the more significant main support level at 22.23.

The proximity to minor resistance hints at a critical juncture; a break above could signal further bullish momentum, while failure to surpass might lead to consolidation or a pullback.

Overall, the market sentiment for silver appears cautiously bullish, reflecting positive momentum but also acknowledging the imminent resistance level that could influence the short-term trajectory.

