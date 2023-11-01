Silver Prices Forecast: Hawkish Fed Worries Driving Early Weakness

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Prices in the Crosshairs of Fed Decision and Middle East Tensions

As November commences, silver (XAG/USD) has remained under pressure, shadowing the market fatigue evident in its more illustrious counterpart, gold. While gold briefly touched the $2,000 mark last month, lifted by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, silver failed to ride the coattails of this surge with the same vigor.

Key Role of the Federal Reserve

Investors are keeping a keen eye on the upcoming policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. While no one anticipates a change in interest rates, there is palpable tension around the Fed’s forthcoming commentary on the U.S. economy and its monetary policy roadmap. This could either alleviate or exacerbate existing market anxieties, potentially serving as a pivot for silver prices in the short term.

Middle East Crisis Looms Large

The geopolitical unease emanating from the Middle East remains a pivotal factor in the commodity market. Recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which resulted in substantial casualties, have thrown another wrench into an already volatile situation. Should the conflict escalate or draw in other players, it could serve as a catalyst for sudden shifts in the precious metals market, including silver.

Troubles in Asian Manufacturing

An additional layer of complexity is the downturn in manufacturing activity across Asia, primarily in China. This contraction poses risks to the demand dynamics for silver, especially as Asia’s key exporters face mounting pressures from weakening global demand and rising operational costs.

Short-Term Outlook Appears Cautiously Bearish

Considering the amalgamation of these variables—the Federal Reserve’s impending decision, persistent geopolitical risks, and the shrinking manufacturing sector in Asia—the market sentiment skews toward a cautiously bearish stance for silver.

With no expected shift in the Federal Reserve’s interest rates and persisting uncertainties in both geopolitical and economic landscapes, investors should exercise caution in theirsilver marketactivities for the immediate future.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The current daily price of silver (XAG/USD) at $22.65 is slightly below its 50-day moving average of $22.92 and also below its 200-day moving average of $23.29, indicating a bearish sentiment in the market.

While the precious metal is trading close to its trend line support at $22.23, it’s well below both minor and major resistance levels at $23.55 and $24.50, respectively.

The asset also has room to fall before hitting its main support at $20.66. Given that XAG/USD is trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages and is closer to its support levels rather than resistance, the short-term market sentiment for silver appears to be cautiously bearish.

