Silver Prices Forecast: Geopolitical Tensions, Fed Decisions Stirring Volatility

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Lower Treasury yields and a weak dollar boost silver.

Fed meeting and geopolitical tensions influence market.

Cautiously bullish outlook on silver amid Fed’s decisions.

Silver Prices Eye Federal Reserve’s Next Move

Silver is trading relatively flat on Tuesday, with its direction influenced by multiple factors including lower U.S. Treasury yields and a weakening U.S. Dollar. Market participants are speculating on the impact of the Federal Reserve’s imminent policy meeting and its potential implications on silver prices.

At 08:52 GMT, XAG/USD is at $23.18, down $0.02 or -0.07%.

Influence of Treasury Yields and the Dollar

Tuesday’s decline in Treasury yields to a two-week low and a 0.1% dip in the Dollar Index (DXY) have contributed to silver’s appeal, providing some support. These financial indicators often play a crucial role in determining the attractiveness of precious metals like silver to investors holding other currencies.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are also adding to the complexity of the market’s movements. While these tensions could be driving safe-haven buying, they also coincide with a period of market positioning ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting, making the exact cause of silver’s rise multifaceted.

Fed Meeting and Economic Data

As traders await the Federal Reserve’s decision on key policy rates and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments, silver prices have remained within a tight range. The anticipation of the policy outlook and key jobs data this week is holding silver prices in check, but the expectation of a slightly positive trend persists due to these geopolitical concerns.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Considering the current market conditions and the upcoming Federal Reserve decisions, the short-term forecast for silver is cautiously bullish. The mix of a weaker dollar, lower Treasury yields, and potential dovish signals from the Fed support this outlook. However, the market should stay alert for any unexpected hawkish remarks from the Fed or robust economic data, which could disrupt the current positive trend and inject volatility into thesilver market

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) prices are relatively flat as the market approaches a major resistance zone formed by the 200-day moving average at $23.49, a pivot at $23.55 and the 50-day moving average at $23.58.

With the intermediate and longer-term trends down, we’re looking for sellers to return on the initial test of this area. However, it should be noted that this so-called “wall of resistance” is also the trigger point for a potential acceleration to to the upside, which makes $23.49 to $23.58 the key area to watch over the near-term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.