Silver Prices Forecast: Following Gold Higher Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Silver is experiencing a significant rally, reaching its highest level since December 22. This surge is closely tied to expectations of mid-year interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, as indicated by Chair Jerome Powell. The anticipation of these cuts has fueled investor interest in silver, propelling it towards a major resistance level at $25.91.

Influence of Central Bank Policies and Trading Patterns

The recent spike in silver prices can be attributed to a combination of speculative trading by CTAs and algorithmic platforms, and broader economic policies. Notably, central banks’ increased gold purchases, aimed at hedging against bond portfolio losses, indirectly influenced silver’s previously stable trading range. Powell’s remarks on the Fed’s readiness to initiate rate cuts in the coming months have heightened trader expectations, with a 75% likelihood of a cut as early as June.

Diversification and Dollar Weakness Supporting Silver

Investors are increasingly turning to silver as they diversify their portfolios amidst a rally in equities. This interest is partly driven by the desire to balance risks in procyclical assets. Additionally, the U.S. dollar is on track for its sharpest weekly decline of the year, enhancing silver’s appeal to investors using other currencies.

US Job Market and Federal Reserve Policy

The U.S. job market, although slowing down, remains robust with an expected growth of 198,000 jobs in February. Despite this slowdown from January’s surge, the labor market reflects considerable vitality. This situation presents a conundrum for the Federal Reserve, as a strong job market could delay anticipated rate cuts. However, the Fed’s policy decision will ultimately depend on various economic indicators, including inflation trends.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Given the current economic indicators and market sentiments, a bullish outlook for silver in the short term seems plausible. The combination of anticipated rate cuts, a weaker dollar, and a robust but manageable job market creates an environment conducive to silver’s continued growth.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The trend is up with silver close to breaking out over the December 22 high at $24.61. Overtaking this level could fuel an acceleration to the upside with no visible resistance until $25.91.

A failure to overtake the resistance will be a sign that sellers are defending against a breakout rally. This could lead to profit-taking and a closing price reversal top.

