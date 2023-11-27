Silver Prices Forecast: Fed Rate Hike Pause Speculation Boosts XAG/USD

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver reaches a three-month high, influenced by a weaker dollar.

Investors eye Fed’s rate cut timing amid inflation strategy.

Market anticipates Fed’s policy easing in early next year.

Silver Prices Surge Amid Weakening Dollar

Silver (XAG/USD) prices soared to a near three-month high, buoyed by a weakening U.S. dollar and speculation that the Federal Reserve may pause its rate hikes. Spot silver surged 1.20% to $24.63 per ounce, marking its highest point since early September, while U.S. silver futures experienced a modest rise.

Influencing Factors and Economic Indicators

The movement in silver prices is largely attributed to the softening U.S. dollar and the anticipation of a potential shift in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. Key U.S. economic data, crucial for growth and inflation trends, are set to be released this week, potentially impacting silver’s position above the $23.50 level.

Global Economic Events and Dollar Dynamics

Global economic events, including a postponed OPEC+ meeting and various inflation reports, are under scrutiny. The broader currency market saw the U.S. dollar struggling near a two-month low, influencing silver’s attractiveness to international investors. The dollar index, indicating a potential monthly loss, further underscores this trend.

Market Sentiment and Federal Reserve Outlook

Despite the looming ‘higher for longer’ inflation control strategy, investors are increasingly focusing on the potential timing and pace of future rate cuts by the Fed. Market pricing suggests a chance of policy easing by early next year. This anticipation is set against a backdrop of recent data indicating a slowdown in U.S. inflation, fueling speculation of a sooner-than-expected easing of monetary conditions.

Short-Term Forecast

With the market’s attention turning to upcoming U.S. GDP and PCE price index reports, the short-term outlook for silver hinges on these economic indicators. The current sentiment, influenced by a mix of weakening dollar and Fed policy expectations, presents a cautiously optimistic view for silver prices in the near future.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD), currently priced at $24.66, is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages of $23.34 and $22.80, indicating a bullish trend.

The asset is slightly above the minor support level of $24.49, suggesting a stable upward momentum. Its positioning well over the main support level of $23.55 reinforces this bullish stance.

The current price being above key moving averages and near minor support points to a positive market sentiment. This trend suggests that silver could maintain its bullish tone in the short term, provided it stays above these critical support levels.

