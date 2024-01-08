Silver Prices Forecast: Fed Rate Cut Speculation, Stronger Dollar Weigh

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Silver drops with rising U.S. dollar, Treasury yields

December labor data lowers March rate cut probability

CPI report to further shape silver’s market trend

Silver’s Slide Reflects Broader Economic Trends

Silver prices are down on Monday, primarily due to a stronger U.S. dollar and fading expectations of an early Federal Reserve rate cut. The price drop reflects reactions to last Friday’s robust U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report, which impacts broader market sentiment regarding the Fed’s current policy.

Factors Influencing Silver Prices

At 07:17 GMT, Spot Silver (XAG/USD) is trading $23.04, down $0.16 or -0.67%. March Comex Silver futures are trading $23.205, down $0.11 or -0.47%. These declines are in tandem with a rise in the U.S. Dollar index and Treasury yields, both influencing silver’s affordability and attractiveness. Beyond the immediate labor market data, silver has faced challenges for weeks due to competing investment flows into cryptocurrencies and equities.

Economic Indicators and Market Predictions

The labor market’s strength, evidenced by December’s hiring surge, has recalibrated market expectations, reducing the likelihood of a March rate cut by the Federal Reserve to about 64%, down from 90% in late December. This shift is crucial as it guides investor strategies in precious metals like silver and gold.

Upcoming Economic Reports and Silver’s Trajectory

Investors are now eyeing this Thursday’s U.S. consumer price inflation (CPI) report for further clues on the Fed’s future rate decisions. The anticipation of this report, coupled with the current economic landscape, is exerting downward pressure on silver prices.

Short-Term Outlook for Silver

Considering these variables, silver’s short-term market outlook appears bearish. The upcoming CPI data will be pivotal in shaping investor sentiment, potentially confirming or altering the current trend influenced by the labor market and inflation expectations.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading at 23.05, marginally below the critical 50-day and 200-day moving averages of 23.63 and 23.66, signaling a bearish bias in the market. The metal sits beneath the minor resistance of 23.55, indicating potential downward pressure.

With the absence of trend line support and proximity to trend line resistance at 23.46, a decisive break above this resistance could pivot the trend upwards. Conversely, failure to surpass this level may see silver targeting the main support at 20.66.

Overall, the current stance of silver, teetering below key moving averages and resistance levels, suggests a predominantly bearish sentiment in the near term.

