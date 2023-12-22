Silver Prices Forecast: Fed Rate Cut Buzz Lifts XAG/USD to Three-Week High

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver rises with softer dollar and falling Treasury yields.

Market predicts rate cuts, but silver momentum may slow.

Upcoming PCE report crucial for silver price direction.

Silver’s Response to Economic Indicators and Fed Policy

Silver (XAG/USD) prices are responding to the softer dollar and falling Treasury yields, reflecting broader economic trends and anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction. The recent 0.1% drop in the dollar against major currencies has made silver more appealing to a broader range of investors, supporting its pricing in theglobal market

At 08:40 GMT, spot silver is trading $24.47, up $0.48 or +0.20%.

Rate Cut Expectations and Silver’s Momentum

Expectations of a global rate-cutting cycle, particularly in the U.S., are influencing silver prices. However, technical analyses indicate a slowing momentum, hinting at a possible short-term decline. This is in contrast to the market’s initial reactions to a dovish stance by the Federal Reserve, tempered by recent Fed statements suggesting a more conservative approach to rate cuts.

Balancing Fed’s Cautious Tone with Market Predictions

Despite the Fed’s cautious statements, the market is leaning towards a rate cut, potentially as early as March. This sentiment is reflected in federal fund futures and the downward trend in bond yields. The upcoming November core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, will be pivotal in shaping market expectations and understanding the Fed’s future actions.

Silver’s Current Market Position and Short-term Outlook

Silver prices, currently at a three-week high due to anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, are influenced by a weaker dollar and the likelihood of monetary easing. This bullish short-term outlook is shaped by market reactions to economic indicators and the upcoming core PCE price index report, which will further clarify U.S. interest rate trends and influence silver’s pricing direction. The prospect of lower rates, enhancing the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver, plays a crucial role in this scenario.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is currently trading at 24.46, closely approaching its minor resistance level at 24.50. This price is above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 23.63 and 23.52 respectively, indicating a bullish trend.

The asset is also comfortably above its minor support level of 23.55 and significantly above the main support level at 22.23. This positioning above key moving averages and near the minor resistance level suggests that silver is experiencing upward momentum. If it breaches the minor resistance at 24.50, there could be potential for further upward movement towards the main resistance at 25.91.

Overall, the current market sentiment for silver appears bullish, supported by its position relative to these technical indicators.

