Silver Prices Forecast: Challenging Times Amidst Gold’s Rise

Silver’s price action currently contrasts sharply with gold’s, failing to replicate gold’s recent high performance. While gold enjoys substantial demand, including significant central bank purchases, silver lacks similar support and depends more on speculative activity for price movements.

At 12:16 GMT, XAG/USD is trading $24.16, down $0.02 or -0.06%.

Market Perception

Unlike gold, silver is often seen as a less prestigious alternative, lacking the same level of market endorsement. This disparity is underscored by central banks’ evident preference for gold, which offers gold a substantial form of support that silver lacks.

Monetary Policy Influence

Anticipation of U.S. interest rate cuts, as hinted by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, led to expectations of a boost in silver prices. Lower rates generally increase the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver. However, silver requires more than just favorable monetary policies – it lacks a solid buyer base, a critical element for sustaining price increases.

Speculative Forces and Market Myths

The narrative of silver’s rally as a safe-haven asset does not align with market realities. The theory that central banks are accumulating silver to balance bond portfolio losses is inconsistent with bond market trends. This supposed rally seems driven more by speculative forces than actual market support, posing risks for smaller market players involved.

External Market Factors

Stability in Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar suggests factors other than central bank activity or pure speculation driving silver’s price. Despite varied interpretations, the lack of significant central bank movement in thesilver marketis telling. The market is also attentive to the European Central Bank’s rate decision and the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which could influence U.S. rate cuts and subsequently affect silver prices.

Market Forecast

Thesilver marketappears bearish in the short term. Despite potential shifts in monetary policies, silver’s inability to attract the level of demand and support that gold enjoys likely means it will struggle to see substantial price gains in the near future.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is in an uptrend, but struggling to keep up with gold. With the intermediate and long-term trends up, the bias is to the upside, but still has to overcome potential resistance at $24.50 and $25.91 to sustain the rally.

On the downside, support is the 200-day moving average at $23.28 and the 50-day moving average at $22.94.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

