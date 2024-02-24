Silver Prices Forecast: Can Upcoming US Economic Reports Revive XAG/USD?

Weekly Recap: Silver Market Movements

Last week, silver prices experienced a sharp decline, diverging from gold’s robust performance. The market’s behavior suggested that profit-taking was a key factor, particularly following a strong performance the previous week. Notably, there’s speculation that funds typically allocated to silver are being redirected towards the thriving stock market and Bitcoin ETFs, a shift indicating varying investor confidence across asset classes.

Despite a marginally weaker U.S. Dollar and a decrease in Treasury yields, silver prices did not show significant positive response. Moving forward, traders are now keenly focusing on the upcoming reports on U.S. Durable Goods Orders, Preliminary GDP, and Core PCE Price Index, which is closely watched by the Fed as a primary inflation indicator.

Last week, XAG/USD settled at $22.95, down $0.47 or -1.99%.

U.S. Treasury Yields, U.S. Dollar, and Federal Reserve Insights

Weekly Silver (XAG/USD)

U.S. Treasury yields saw a slight decline over the week. Market participants are analyzing the potential path for interest rates, considering recent statements from Federal Reserve officials.

The U.S. dollar index registered its first weekly drop in 2024, as traders paused their buying activities. This pause comes after a nearly two-month rally, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve might start reducing rates later than previously anticipated. Market expectations for the initial rate reduction have shifted from May to June, with a significant downscaling in the extent of the expected cuts. This shift aligns market views more closely with the Federal Reserve’s projections of three 25 basis point reductions this year.

Anticipating Economic Data Slowdown

Traders are increasingly pricing in the possibility of slowing economic data. Upcoming jobs data and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report are anticipated to offer vital insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy direction. The core PCE for January is expected to show a notable 0.4% increase, reflecting persistent inflationary pressures.

The resilience of the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve officials’ caution against premature rate cuts, aimed at achieving closer alignment with their 2% annual inflation target, have contributed to the dollar’s strength. Investors are now focused on upcoming economic indicators for further guidance on monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Governors’ Perspectives

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Lisa Cook have emphasized the need for more evidence of cooling inflation before considering rate reductions. Recent hotter-than-expected consumer price index and producer price index readings have heightened concerns about the persistence of inflation.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting echoed a cautious approach to rate cuts, dependent on data, while also indicating no expectations for further rate hikes.

Weekly Forecast: Key Economic Indicators and Their Impact

The upcoming week is crucial for financial markets, with a focus on the core PCE deflator in the U.S., which is expected to rise by 0.4% month-on-month. This indicator is critical for the Federal Reserve in assessing inflation trends and shaping monetary policy.

Despite a recent adjustment in market expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, the strong economic, employment, and inflation data suggest that an imminent policy shift is unlikely. The market will require more benign inflation figures before the Fed considers policy easing.

The core PCE deflator is expected to show a significant monthly increase, influenced by various factors, including insurance and portfolio management fees. This rise presents a challenge to the prospect of interest rate reductions. However, the February data may offer more favorable inflation numbers.

Upcoming indicators, including the personal income and spending reports, are set to be released this week, offering fresh insights into U.S. economic momentum. These reports, alongside the core PCE data, will be crucial for silver traders as they evaluate the broader economic context. Additionally, traders will continue to analyze the implications of the recently released January retail sales and ISM manufacturing index data. The combination of these new and existing reports will play a pivotal role in shaping market sentiment and influencing the direction of precious metal prices, particularly silver.

