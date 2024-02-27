Silver Prices Forecast: Bullish Outlook Developing on Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Silver Market Response to Economic Indicators

Thesilver marketis currently experiencing a notable rebound, primarily influenced by a weaker U.S. dollar and a decline in bond yields. This trend emerges amidst anticipation of key inflation reports and statements from Federal Reserve officials, which are expected to provide clearer indications regarding the timeline for potential interest rate cuts.

At 12:01 GMT, Silver (XAG/USD) is trading $22.68, up $0.15 or +0.68%.

Impact of U.S. Dollar and Bond Yields

The softening of the dollar index (DXY) and a reduction in the 10-year Treasury yield have enhanced the appeal of silver for investors using other currencies. This development marks an attempt by the market to recover from a recent downturn, with a focus on maintaining silver prices above the critical support level of $22.23.

Federal Reserve and Rate Cut Expectations

Shifting market expectations now point towards a potential Federal Reserve rate cut around June, a revision from earlier predictions of a March timeline. This change reflects the influence of recent economic data and statements from Fed officials, which suggest a more persistent inflationary environment. The Fed’s approach remains heavily reliant on data, particularly concerning inflation trends and broader economic health.

Key Economic Indicators and Data

Investors are closely monitoring a suite of economic reports, including GDP figures, durable goods orders, and the personal consumption expenditures price index. These reports are crucial in shaping the understanding of the economy’s performance in the face of current interest rates and ongoing inflation challenges.

Short-term Market Forecast

In the short term, thesilver marketappears to be moderately bullish. A Fed rate cut, anticipated around mid-year, could further stimulate demand from financial investors, potentially driving silver prices toward the $26.00 level by the end of the year. This outlook, however, is contingent upon forthcoming economic data and Federal Reserve guidance. Market calculations currently indicate a 63% likelihood of a rate cut in June, as per the CME FedWatch Tool. Thus, the near-term direction of silver prices hinges significantly on the evolving economic landscape and the Fed’s policy decisions.

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is edging higher on Tuesday. The short-term range is $21.93 to $23.50. It’s 50% to 61.8% support zone is $22.72 to $22.53. Monday’s low at $22.45 fell below this zone, but the market is currently trading inside of it, suggesting buyers may be trying to form a support base.

Essentially, we’re looking for an upward bias to develp on a sustained move over $22.72 and for the downtrend to resume on a sustained move under $22.53.

