Silver Prices Forecast: Anticipation Rises for Fed Minutes Impact

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Edges Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes

Silver prices are inching up on Wednesday, with traders on edge for the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes, set for release at 19:00 GMT. The market is buzzing, anticipating clues on the timing of the Fed’s first rate hike this year. Meanwhile, mixed signals are emerging from other key markets, with Treasury yields dipping and the U.S. Dollar making modest gains.

At 12:00 GMT, XAG/USD is trading $23.07, up $0.06 or +0.24%.

Technical Resistance in Focus

On the technical front, silver’s daily chart shows potential resistance near the 50-day moving average at $23.12 and the 200-day moving average at $23.30. These levels have been tough nuts to crack since January’s trading kicked off.

Fed’s Influence on Rate Outlook

The Fed’s influence can’t be overstated, and today’s minutes are expected to shed light on the U.S. interest rate path. The key takeaway? It’s probably too early for rate cuts. The minutes might be a mixed bag, emphasizing data dependency, or they might not pack much punch, especially considering recent strong inflation and jobs data. This uncertainty could cap any aggressive bets on a policy pivot.

Market Bets and Safe-Haven Demand

Market players are currently betting on about 90 basis points of easing from the Fed this year. Silver’s price is on the rise for the second straight session, bouncing back from Monday’s sharp drop, which followed a robust three-day rally. This uptick could be fueled by safe-haven demand, as traders await the Fed’s minutes.

Geopolitical Tensions and Dollar Trends

The dollar index’s slight retreat from this month’s peak is giving silver a leg up, and rising Middle East tensions are also driving some safe-haven flows. The Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait remain hotspots, with recent attacks on shipping lanes by the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Implications of Fed’s Minutes on Silver

If the Fed minutes hint that rate cuts aren’t a done deal, a spike in yields and the dollar could pressure silver. The minutes might offer more insights into the anticipated rate cuts’ timing. A Reuters poll suggests a June rate cut, but there’s a risk it could be delayed.

Silver’s Short-Term Outlook

In conclusion, silver’s short-term direction hinges on the Fed minutes. If they suggest a cautious approach to rate cuts, expect some headwinds for silver. However, if the minutes lean towards an earlier or more aggressive easing cycle, silver could see a bullish push. For now, traders should brace for volatility and keep a close eye on the Fed’s language.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

XAG/USD is slightly higher on Wednesday with gains being immediately capped by the 50-day moving average at $23.12 and overall thwarted by the 200-day moving average at $23.30.

With these two moving averages essentially providing resistance for nearly two months, it’s safe to say that silver prices aren’t going any higher until the buying is strong enough to overtake and sustain a rally over them.

Conversely, capping a market this long also creates the potential for a sizable breakout to the upside, provided volume increases on the move.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.