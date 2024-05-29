Silver Prices Forecast: Investors Bracing for Crucial Inflation Repor

Silver Prices Drop Amid Rising Yields and Stronger Dollar

Silver prices fell sharply on Wednesday due to rising U.S. Treasury yields and a strengthening dollar. Investors are bracing for a crucial inflation report later this week, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy direction. Silver prices reached an 11-year high of $32.52 on May 20.

At 11:44 GMT, XAG/USD is trading $31.95, down $0.15 or -0.48%.

Market Pressures Increase

However, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note increased for the second consecutive day, hitting over 4.566% early Wednesday. The 2-year yield also rose to 4.958%. Concurrently, the dollar index gained 0.1%, making silver less attractive since higher yields reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion. A weak auction for $70 billion worth of 5-year notes further contributed to the rising yields, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.3, below the 10-auction average of 2.45.

Inflation Report Anticipation

Investors are eagerly watching the upcoming personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, due on Friday. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and other Fed officials have stressed the need for “many more months of positive inflation data” before considering rate cuts. Minutes from the last Fed meeting revealed uncertainty about the outlook for rate cuts, reinforcing a cautious stance.

Economic Data and Market Expectations

Mixed economic data has led markets to price in only 34 basis points of rate cuts for the year, compared to the 150 basis points expected at the start of 2024. Consumer confidence data released on Tuesday showed unexpected improvement, but concerns about inflation and higher interest rates persist. Markets are also focused on upcoming inflation reports from Germany and the eurozone, with the U.S. core PCE report being the main event on Friday.

Geopolitical and Federal Reserve Influences

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, silver has struggled to maintain its safe-haven status. The hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials has led traders to scale back expectations of rate cuts, impacting silver prices. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is now a 46% chance of a rate cut in September, reflecting the market’s cautious outlook.

Market Forecast

Given the current market conditions, silver is likely to face further pressure. If the PCE data on Friday comes in higher than expected, it could solidify the prospects of higher-for-longer U.S. rates, potentially forcing spot silver to retest the $30.00 support level. The bearish sentiment is reinforced by the Fed’s emphasis on inflation control, suggesting limited room for rate cuts in the near term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Despite Wednesday’s weakness, the XAG/USD remains in a position to challenge the short-term main top at $32.52. Although initially resistance, a sustained move over this level could trigger a price surge that eventually leads to a test of the multi-year high at $34.35.

On the downside, the market remains vulnerable under the short-term swing bottom at $30.04. A trade through this level will change the short-term trend to down. If this creates enough downside momentum, we could see an eventual test of the uptrending 50-day moving average at $27.91.

