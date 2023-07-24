Silver Price Forecast: Traders Await Central Bank Guidance

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver awaits Fed meeting, potential pause in rate hikes.

Central bank buying may boost long-term silver prices.

Strong dollar limits silver’s rise; ECB meeting in focus.

Overview

Comex Silver prices began the week with steady performance as investors eagerly awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for this week. The meeting holds potential significance as the central bank might signal a pause in interest rate hikes starting from July. Speculation of a Fed rate hike in the July meeting has almost become a certainty, and this could significantly impact silver prices in the short term.

Central Bank Buying Behavior Influences

One of the key factors that could influence silver prices is the central bank’s buying behavior. If the central banks decide to bolster their reserves by purchasing precious metals, it could drive long-term silver prices higher. Recent data from Friday revealed that COMEX silver speculators raised their net long position in the week ending July 18, indicating a bullish sentiment towards silver.

Higher Dollar Can Limit Gains

Another crucial element affecting silver prices is the performance of the U.S. dollar. While the dollar index inched lower, it remained close to its more than one-week peak recorded on July 20. A stronger dollar can limit silver’s rise, as it makes the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Dovish Central Banks May Spur Rally

Apart from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan are also conducting their meetings this week. Market attention will be fixated on the statements made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde regarding future monetary policies. Any indication of dovishness from these central banks could potentially fuel another rally towards the $25-level for silver.

Rising Rates to Determine Near-Term Trajectory

Rising interest rates pose a significant concern for silver prices, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding silver. Therefore, the level of perceived dovishness or hawkishness from the Fed will play a crucial role in determining the precious metal’s trajectory in the near future.

Focus to Shift to GDP, PCE Figures

Additionally, traders are keenly waiting for the release of second-quarter U.S. GDP data on Thursday, followed by personal consumption expenditures index figures for June on Friday. These economic indicators could provide further insights into the health of the economy and influence investor sentiment towards safe-haven assets like silver and gold.

Short-Term Outlook: Fed Dependent

In conclusion, several factors are at play this week that could significantly impact silver prices. Investors will closely monitor central bank meetings, dollar performance, and key economic data to gauge the market’s direction. The outcome of these events will shape the short-term and possibly long-term outlook for precious metals like silver in the coming days.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Comex Silver

Comex Silver is showing mixed signals, with a modest uptick in the current price compared to the previous close. However, the market recently crossed to the weakside of the 50-4H moving average, indicating a bearish short-term tond. The long-term uptrend remains intact with current prices well-above the 200-4H moving average. Meanwhile, the RSI reading of 42.71 indicates weaker momentum.

Traders should closely monitor price movements around the 50-4H moving average to determine the trend’s direction. Trader reaction to this level at 24.940 should determine the near-term tone.

