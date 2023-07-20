Silver Price Forecast: Flat Trade as Investors Monitor Dollar, Yields

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Comex silver prices decline due to U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar.

Speculation of a potential pause in Fed rate hikes supports silver.

Jobless claims and UK inflation data impact silver price prospects.

Overview

Comex silver prices experienced a slight decline on Thursday after an initial rally that fell just short of its May high at $26.435. This fluctuation in price can be attributed to movements in U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar. Typically, when yields and the dollar rise, silver prices tend to be weighed down, while lower yields and a weaker dollar tend to attract new buyers.

Silver Gains on Fed Speculation

Earlier in the trading session, prices had actually risen on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon pause its interest rate hiking cycle. Furthermore, silver has been bolstered this week by the weakening of the dollar and lower inflation figures. The dollar index has been hovering near an over one-year low, making silver more affordable for holders of other currencies.

Fed Rate Hike Looms, Silver Faces Pressure

Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its upcoming meeting, which would keep them within the 5.25%-5.5% range for 2023, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. Higher interest rates tend to put pressure on silver prices as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Jobless Claims Data to Impact Silver

In terms of upcoming data, investors will be closely monitoring the initial U.S. jobless claims data for the week of July 15. Forecasts suggest a rise to 242,000 from a seasonally adjusted 237,000. The market has seen jobless claims increase throughout the second quarter, so a sideways movement is anticipated. However, if we observe jobless claims remaining flat or increasing, it would not be surprising to witness a surge in silver prices, as this would support the case for the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hikes following the July meeting.

Cooling UK Inflation Supports Fed Rate Hike Pause

Adding to the inflation narrative, the recent release of UK inflation data on Wednesday has indicated a cooling of Britain’s previously high inflation. This development has caused a decline in the value of the pound, which had been the top-performing currency among the Group of Seven (G7) developed economies just a day prior. The drop in British government bond yields, along with the decrease in sterling, further supports the possibility of a bullish pause in the Federal Reserve’s rate hike trajectory.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautious Buying Ahead of Fed Decisions

In conclusion, Comex silver prices experienced a minor setback following an early rally, influenced by U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar. Factors such as the potential pause in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, a weakening dollar, and lower inflation figures have provided support for silver. The upcoming U.S. jobless claims data and the cooling of UK inflation will be key factors to monitor for potential impacts on silver prices.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Comex Silver

Comex Silver is putting in a steady performance as the current price of $25.360 shows a slight increase from the previous close. The market demonstrates strength, trading above the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages at $23.680 and $24.556, respectively. The 14-4H RSI stands at 68.63, indicating stronger momentum.

However, the current price resides within striking distance of the main resistance area of $25.970 to $26.435. Furthermore, it is nearing overbought territory according to the RSI. These factors suggest potential obstacles for further upward movement. Traders should monitor price action closely for a potential breakout. Overall, Comex Silver demonstrates positive momentum, although the resistance area presents a key level to watch.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.