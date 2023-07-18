Silver Price Forecast: Fed’s Policy Statement is Key to Next Major Move

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Overview

Comex silver experienced a surge in price, reaching its highest level since May 11 before retracing most of its earlier gains on Tuesday. This upward movement can be attributed to two primary factors, with the Federal Reserve’s policy playing a crucial role. Many silver bulls speculate that the central bank, nearing the end of its tightening cycle, may announce a pause in rate hikes after a projected 25 basis points increase at the upcoming July 25-26 meeting.

Silver Market Awaits Fed’s Impact

Traders and investors eagerly await the Federal Reserve’s policy statement. It is expected to have a significant impact on thesilver market The language used in the statement will be pivotal in determining the market’s next move. If the statement indicates a pause in rate hikes or hints at the likelihood of another increase in September, it will carry substantial implications for silver prices. Market participants are closely analyzing every word from the Fed, searching for hints and indications that will shape their strategies.

All Eyes on Fed Policy Statement

While longer-term investors consider the possibility of an economic recession, our focus here is on the immediate influence of the forthcoming Fed statement on silver prices. The central bank’s decision regarding interest rates has the potential to trigger a chain reaction across various asset classes, including precious metals like silver.

Silver Bulls Anticipate Fed’s Dovish Stance

If the Federal Reserve decides to halt raising interest rates, it could signal a shift in market sentiment and result in a boost to silver prices. The cost of borrowing and the value of the dollar are influenced by interest rates, and a pause in rate hikes may weaken the dollar’s strength. Consequently, silver becomes more attractive as a store of value and a hedge against inflation. A more dovish stance from the Fed could encourage investors to allocate more capital to silver, driving its prices higher in the short term.

Cautious Silver Bears Brace for Hawkish Fed

Conversely, if the Fed proceeds with another rate hike in September, it may initially exert downward pressure on silver prices. Higher interest rates generally strengthen the dollar and diminish the appeal of alternative investments. In such a scenario, silver prices may experience a temporary retreat as market participants reassess their positions. While evaluating the broader economic impact of the rate hike.

Short-Term Outlook: Fed Dependent

In conclusion, the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on July 25-26 holds significant importance for thesilver market The decision to pause or continue raising interest rates will likely determine the direction of silver prices in the near term. Traders and investors eagerly await the Fed’s policy statement, carefully analyzing its language for clues that will guide their strategies and shape the trajectory of thesilver market

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Comex Silver

Comex Silver is currently showing a bullish market sentiment. The price is trading above both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, indicating strength in the trend. The 4-hour price is slightly higher than the previous close, reflecting positive short-term momentum. However, the 14-4H RSI suggests an overbought condition, cautioning for a potential price correction or consolidation.

The main support area lies between $23.105 and $23.330, while the main resistance area ranges from $25.970 to $26.435. The market is currently nearing the resistance level, and a break above it could indicate further upward movement. Traders should monitor price action around these key levels for potential market shifts.

