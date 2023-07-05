Silver Price Forecast: Facing Pressure Ahead of Fed Policy Meeting Minutes

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Comex silver futures decline influenced by a stronger U.S. Dollar.

Fed minutes expected to reveal debate on further rate hikes.

Potential challenges from higher interest rates and global tightening.

Overview

Comex silver futures are experiencing a downward drift on Wednesday ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting minutes at 18:00 GMT. A stronger U.S. Dollar, which has increased by 0.2%, is influencing the decline and reducing the appeal of dollar-denominated silver for foreign buyers.

Market Anticipates Fed Minutes, Rate Hike Debate

Investors eagerly await the Fed minutes, which are expected to unveil a lively debate regarding the possibility of further rate hikes. While this may result in short-term softness for silver, those with a medium to long-term perspective on security are likely to view any dip as an opportunity to buy.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) plans to release the minutes from its June 13-14 meeting, and market participants anticipate the central bank to resume its tightening campaign in July. The Fed has indicated that at least two more quarter-point interest rate hikes are necessary before the year’s end.

Hawkish Fed Could Prolong Pressure on Silver Prices

Higher interest rates challenge non-yielding silver, a safe haven during economic uncertainties. In June, major central banks increased monthly interest rate hikes, signaling further tightening against inflation.

A hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve could prolong the pressure on silver prices. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s renewed hawkish outlook after the June meeting, coupled with positive data on the U.S. economy in recent weeks, has raised expectations for additional interest rate hikes.

Higher Rates, Stronger Dollar, Recession Concerns

Interest rate traders forecast the first rate cut in May 2024, with a peak in late 2023. This may hinder silver over the next ten months due to a strong U.S. dollar. Tight monetary policy risks a recession, which could be a catalyst for silver.

Short-Term Outlook: Downward Pressure Ahead of Fed Minutes

In summary, Comex silver futures are facing downward pressure due to the anticipation of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting minutes and the strengthening U.S. Dollar. While short-term softness may occur, investors with a longer-term outlook on security are expected to seize buying opportunities. The possibility of further rate hikes and the global trend of tightening monetary policy pose challenges for silver prices, but a potential recession could provide support for the metal.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Comex Silver

In the Comex Silver market, the current 4-hour price is 23.045, is trading below the 200-4H moving average of 23.450, indicating bearish sentiment. However, it is worth noting that the price is above the 50-4H moving average of 22.885, which suggests a potential bullish undertone. The 14-4H RSI reading of 50.43 indicates a neutral sentiment in the market.

The main support area is identified at 22.185, while the main resistance area ranges from 24.225 to 24.475. Considering the mixed signals from the moving averages, the market sentiment for Comex Silver remains uncertain and requires further monitoring to ascertain its direction.

