Silver Price Forecast: Buyers Retreat at 2-Month High Despite Anticipated Rate-Hike Pause

Highlights

Silver surged on lower Treasury yields and a softer dollar, supported by potential Fed rate pause.

Anticipated Fed rate hike and hawkish tone pose challenges for silver’s upward momentum.

Bullish sentiment driven by potential dovish Fed, solid consumer spending; cautious outlook due to rate hike expectations.

Overview

Comex Silver prices are easing from a 2-month high on Wednesday as the dollar gained slight strength, despite investors speculating that Tuesday’s U.S. retail sales data could prompt the Federal Reserve to pause its rate-hike stance.

At 07:22 GMT, Silver futures are trading $25.265, up $0.005 or +0.02%. The high from the previous session was $25.405.

Bullish Outlook

Comex Silver experienced a surge in prices fueled by lower Treasury yields and a softer dollar on Tuesday, supported by the belief that recent U.S. economic readings could lead to a pause in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. Despite retail sales rising less than expected in June, solid consumer spending further strengthened the idea of a less hawkish Fed. This positive sentiment suggests that silver prices could benefit, potentially pushing higher. If the central bank indeed adopts a more dovish approach, silver may find support and continue its upward trajectory.

Bearish Outlook

With an anticipated 25 basis-point rate hike at the upcoming July 26 Fed meeting, the central bank is expected to maintain its hawkish tone, posing a potential challenge for silver’s upward momentum. Economists polled by Reuters suggest that the July rate hike could mark the end of the current tightening cycle. Therefore, silver prices may face downward pressure if the Fed’s stance remains firm and interest rates continue to rise, potentially leading to a decline towards the $24.00 – $23.00 range.

Overall Assessment

The short-term outlook for silver prices remains uncertain, with both bullish and bearish factors at play. The positive impact of a potentially less hawkish Fed and solid consumer spending supports a bullish perspective, indicating the possibility of further price increases. However, the expectation of a rate hike and the Fed’s hawkish tone present a bearish scenario, suggesting potential downward pressure on silver prices. Traders should closely monitor the Fed’s decisions and communication for more clarity on the market direction.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Comex Silver

Comex Silver is exhibiting a bullish tone based on several technical indicators. The current 4-hour price is slightly lower than the previous close, suggesting some minor downward movement. However, it remains above the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, indicating a positive relationship. The 14-4H RSI at 72.66 reflects overbought conditions, supporting strong momentum, but making the market vulnerable to profit-taking.

The main support area is between 23.105 and 23.330, while the main resistance area ranges from 25.970 to 26.435. Despite the price being within striking distance of the resistance area, traders should be cautious chasing a rally due to the overbought RSI. Nonetheless, Comex Silver remains bullish and is likely to attract new buyers on any meaningful pullbacks.

