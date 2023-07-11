Silver Price Forecast – Silver Tests the 50-Day EMA

Silver Price Forecast Video for 12.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has initially tried to rally a bit during the trading session on Tuesday night, but it looks like the 50-Day EMA has offered enough resistance to turn this market back around. It’s worth noting that the previous candlestick was a bit of a hammer, so now it looks like we are squeezing between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA underneath. In general, this is a market that is getting squeezed, meaning that we are probably going to see a big move in one direction or the other.

The 50% Fibonacci level is right around the 200-Day EMA as well, so it certainly looks like were in an area where we will have to make a bigger decision. Keep in mind that thesilver marketis likely going to remain negatively correlated to the US dollar, so paying attention to the Forex markets as well. It’s worth noting that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates tight for quite some time, so that does put a little bit of a weight around the neck of thesilver market That doesn’t necessarily mean that silver is going to fall significantly, just that it might be more of a grind higher.

If we can break above the 50-Day EMA, then it opens up the possibility of a move to the $24.25 level, where we had broken down from pretty significantly. Clearing that would obviously be a huge win for silver bulls, and could open up the possibility of a move toward the psychologically significant $25 level, perhaps reaching toward the $26.50 level, where we had made a recent high.

On the other hand, if the market were to break down below the 61.8% Fibonacci level underneath, then we could see the market trying to go down to the $22 level. Anything below the $22 level is a shot at the market breaking down completely toward the $20 level. Why don’t necessarily expect to see that happen anytime soon, it’s likely that once we make a move, something like that could happen. At this point, it’s essentially a 50-50 move just waiting to happen, so I’m going to let the market tell me which way it wants to go via a massive impulsive candlestick, and simply follow.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.