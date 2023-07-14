Silver Price Forecast – Silver Stalls Into the Weekend

Silver Price Forecast Video for 17.07.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Friday as we continue to hang around the $25 level. Keep in mind that we had a couple of impulsive candlesticks on both Wednesday and Thursday, so it does suggest that perhaps we are running out of momentum. That makes perfect sense, because we have shot straight up in the air. A bit of a pullback does seem to be in the cards, and quite frankly, I think that’s a good opportunity for those who get a shot to pick up “cheap silver.”

Underneath, the $24.50 level should offer plenty of support as it was previous resistance. After all, thesilver marketdoes tend to be very sensitive to technical analysis. The 50-Day EMA is racing toward the $24 level as well, so it all comes together for a nice support level. After all, the last thing you want to do is chase this trade, but it’s obvious that with all of the upward momentum, that we probably have a bit of follow-through.

If we can continue to go higher, the $26.50 level is an area that a lot of people will be paying attention to as a was a major swing high. If we can take out that level, then we could go much higher. It’s probably worth noting that we have bounced from the 61.8% Fibonacci level, which is a major technical support level.

All things being equal, this impulsive move that we have just had does suggest that the overall attitude has changed, and it makes a lot of sense that we would see a bit of follow-through, as the inflation numbers in the United States came out lighter than anticipated this week. Silver is very sensitive than that, and therefore it’s not a huge surprise to see that a lot of money flowed into this market, as well as gold. Silver also has an industrial component as well, so pay close attention to the idea of whether or not the market will continue to see that as well. All things being equal, the market looks as if it has plenty of momentum, which of course seems to be the major driver of financial markets in general right now.

