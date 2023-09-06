Silver Price Forecast – Silver Stabilizes on Wednesday

Silver Price Forecast Video for 07.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has stabilized the bit during the trading session on Wednesday, as it looks like the selling is abating a bit in the market. We are sitting between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA indicators, typically an area that causes a lot noise. Ultimately, if we can recapture the 50-Day EMA, then it’s possible that we could go looking to the $24.50 level above. That being said, if the market were to break down below the bottom of the candlestick during the session on Wednesday, then it opens up a move down to the 200-Day EMA, which presently sits right around the $23.40 level.

In general, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noisy behavior, as silver is typically a very noisy market to begin with. That being said, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of negative correlation to the US dollar, and of course the interest rates coming out of the United States. That being said, silver is also an industrial metal and we will have to pay close attention to the idea of whether or not the market will be seeing more demand coming out of the industrial sector. I suspect that’s probably not the case, but it is always something that you need to pay attention to.

That being said, it looks like the US dollar is turning around and showing a little bit of negativity during the trading session on Wednesday, so that does help out thesilver market but that doesn’t necessarily mean that we are going to see a massive run higher. Keep in mind that we are roughly in the middle of the overall consolidation area, which features the $25.50 level at the top, and the $22.50 level on the bottom. As long as we are in the middle, then it has a situation where there is going to be a lot of hesitation and uncertainty, but we have a couple of levels that were previously mentioned that we can pay attention to in order to glean some type of trade. Furthermore, pay close attention to that negative correlation with the greenback.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.