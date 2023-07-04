Silver Price Forecast – Silver Somewhat Quiet on Independence Day

Silver Price Forecast Video for 05.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver demonstrated a slight rally during Tuesday’s trading session, surpassing the crucial 200-Day Exponential Moving Average. The market has been consolidating for a significant period, indicating an impending decision in the near future. However, it’s important to acknowledge that the US Independence Day on Tuesday results in reduced liquidity and limited electronic trading hours.

If silver manages to break above the $23.25 level, it is likely to set its sights on the $24 level. Historical data suggests that $24 has proven to be an important area of interest for traders in the past. Conversely, if a reversal occurs, silver could potentially decline towards the $22.50 level, which has previously acted as a support level. The market’s next move during this consolidation phase carries the potential for significant upward or downward momentum.

On the upside, if the market extends its gains, it may approach the $25 level, with further potential towards $26. Conversely, a break below the $22.50 level would shift the focus to the $22 mark. If this level is breached, the market could decline further towards the psychologically significant $20 level, which has served as both a bounce zone and a point of interest in the past. Traders should be aware that thesilver marketcan exhibit occasional volatility, resulting in substantial price movements. Additionally, recent candlestick patterns have displayed negative momentum, emphasizing the need for careful observation.

Traders should closely monitor the performance of the US Dollar, as it typically exhibits a negative correlation with silver. Understanding the dynamics between these two assets can provide valuable insights for successful navigation of thesilver market Fluctuations in the US Dollar’s value can impact silver’s attractiveness as an investment, and therefore, monitoring currency movements is a crucial aspect of trading silver effectively.

In the end, silver’s recent rally and break above the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average indicate signs of recovery within a consolidation phase. Despite the potential for limited liquidity due to the US Independence Day, key levels to monitor include $23.25 on the upside and $22.50 on the downside. Successful breaches of these levels could lead to further price movements towards $24 or $20, respectively. Traders should remain vigilant and consider the potential impact of the US Dollar on silver’s performance.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.