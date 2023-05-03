Silver Price Forecast – Silver Pulls Back to Find Buyers

Silver Price Forecast Video for 04.05.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver initially fell during the trading session on Wednesday but has found support in the form of the previous pennant that I have marked on the chart. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of upward pressure, right along with gold. There’s a lot of concerns when it comes to wealth preservation out there at the moment, so it does make a certain amount of sense that silver captures a little bit of that magic.

That being said, we should also pay close attention to the $25 level, because it is of course a large, round, psychological figure that a lot of people will be paying close attention to. With that in mind, I like the idea of buying on short-term dips, as I’m sure that there will be a lot of volatility over the next couple of days. This is especially true considering that the Federal Reserve is having a meeting late Wednesday, and the European Central Bank also has a meeting on Thursday. Not to be outdone, we also have to worry about the employment figures coming out on Friday from the United States. In other words, there is an absolute mess of economic data that comes into the picture, and it gets traders trading back and forth.

Regardless, unless something drastically changes with the overall attitude of central banks around the world, I suspect that silver will eventually find buyers on any dip. I also think that eventually we will break above the recent high near the $26.50 level and go looking to get to the $27 level. That is an area that I think would be a bit of a barrier, but opens up the possibility of a move to the $30 level and beyond. Once we break above the $30 level, history has shown us a couple of times that silver likes to make it run toward $50. I’m not calling for that yet, but it certainly looks like it could be a potential move if the conditions don’t change anytime soon.

It is not until we break down below the 50-Day EMA that I would remotely consider shorting silver, because it has shown itself to be so resilient. With this, I like the idea of buying the dips and small bits and pieces, following the overall trend.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.