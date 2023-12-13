Silver Price Forecast – Silver Plunges Again

Silver Price Forecast Video for 14.12.23

Silver plunged again during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see a lot of negativity out there. That being said, it will be interesting to see where we go from here, mainly due to the fact that the Federal Reserve has a meeting later in the day, and of course we have multiple other central banks out there meeting on Thursday. With that being the case, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of confusion as bond markets continue to slam around.

As we look around the markets, it’s obvious that thesilver markethas bore the brunt of interest rates rising, and therefore it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. We are certainly in an area that the market has seen buying in the past, so it’ll be interesting to see whether or not we turn around and rally. If we can turn around and take out the $23 level, at that point I think you have an opportunity for the market to show signs of life.

If we do break down from here, I think the $22 level is the absolute “floor in the market” that a lot of people are going to be paying attention to. With this, I like the idea of trying to find some type of momentum. Because of this, I think we’ve got a situation where we may have seen a lot of the selling between now and the end of the year and quite frankly have to ask the question “who is left to sell silver?” With this, I think value hunters are going to come back into the picture, and it is probably only a matter of time before we see buyers jump into this market and take advantage of “cheap silver.”

That’s not to say that we are going to have an easy route higher, it’s just that the markets are likely going to see people taking profit if for no other reason than to get out of the market heading into the holidays. It’s obvious that there have been a lot of sellers out there, and when we do get some type of rebound, it could be quite vicious.

